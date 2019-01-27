Entertainment

Sunday 27 January 2019

The Voice wins ratings battle against The Greatest Dancer again

The new BBC show, starring Cheryl and Oti Mabuse, has seen a decline in overnight viewers since it began in early January.

The Voice wins ratings battle against The Greatest Dancer (Ian West/PA)
By Lucy Mapstone, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor

ITV’s The Voice UK has beaten the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer (TGD) for the fourth week in a row, according to overnight ratings.

The new dance programme, which aired on BBC One at 7.30pm, drew an average audience of 3.3 million with a peak of four million.

The Voice UK was watched by an average audience of 4.9 million when it aired half an hour later on the rival channel.

The Greatest Dancer (Tom Dymond/BBC/Syco/Thames)

It peaked with at 5.5 million viewers, and was the most-watched programme the night, ITV said.

The BBC’s new show, which launched earlier in January with Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison as dance captains, had an audience share of 18.1%, compared to The Voice UK’s 27%.

Last week, TGD averaged an audience of 3.9 million, having slipped from 4.1 million the previous week.

Its debut episode drew an average audience of 4.6 million.

But the latest episode did manage to increase its viewers throughout the broadcast, and a programme source added: “The Greatest Dancer continues to do well with young viewers and we are thrilled with the positive audience reaction to the show.”

The first two episodes of the series have an average of 5.5 million viewers, according to consolidated ratings.

Singing programme The Voice UK – which has seen its viewing figures remain steady since the start of the series – features returning coaches Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones.

