The Voice has defeated the BBC’s new offering The Greatest Dancer (TGD) for a third week running, according to overnight ratings.

The Voice maintains ratings lead over The Greatest Dancer

BBC’s One dance show averaged an audience of 3.9 million, slipping from 4.1 million last week, peaking at 4.4 million.

It gave the corporation a 20.4% share of viewers watching television, as both shows went head to head in the 8pm time slot.

The Voice won with an average of 4.9 million, including +1 and HD, peaking at 5.4 million, according to ITV.

It gave the channel a 26% share of the total audience.

The BBC launched The Greatest Dancer, with star signings Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse – two weeks ago.

Meanwhile The Voice UK features returning coaches Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones.

