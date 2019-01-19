The Voice coach Olly Murs refuses to refer to The X Factor by name

Fans of The Voice were amused after Olly Murs refused to refer to The X Factor by name.

Murs, who is a coach on the ITV show, was responding to one of the contestants who he had likened to a younger version of himself.

The Heart Skips A Beat hit-maker said the singer was the same age he had been when he had applied for “the other show” – refusing to name The X Factor.

Viewers took to social media to poke fun at Murs, who found fame after coming second in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

One viewer joked that the coach could have been under the impression he was not allowed to name The X Factor because it was still broadcast by the BBC, a rival of ITV.

i think Olly is in the belief that this show is still on the BBC and therefore under the impression that he is not allowed to utter the name of "the other show" #thevoiceuk — Rahim™ 🇲🇦🇬🇧 (@rahim94) January 19, 2019

Since 2017 ITV has been home to both The Voice and The X Factor following the former’s move from the BBC.

Another social media user also noticed Murs’ comment.

One more quick-witted viewer joked that perhaps he thought the rivalry between the BBC and ITV had become “like MacBeth”.

Olly Murs did 'the other show' When did the X factor become like Macbeth? #TheVoiceUK #TheVoice — Paul O'Hagan (@pmohagan) January 19, 2019

A fourth viewer made a Harry Potter-themed joke, referencing He Who Must Not Be Named, otherwise known as Voldemort.

"The Other Show That Must Not Be Named" - Olly Murs, 2019. #TheVoiceUK — imediamonkey® (@imediamonkey) January 19, 2019

Murs then stood up to sing Stevie Wonder’s Superstition, the song he performed during The X Factor audition that won him a place in the show’s live rounds.

Press Association