The unluckiest things that have happened on Friday 13th

Today is the first of three Friday 13ths we will have to power through in 2015, with another two in March and November.

But worry not, in case you weren’t sure how much to panic we’ve compiled a list of some of the unluckiest things to happen on Friday 13th:

Friggartriskaidekaphobia

Also known as paraskevidekatriaphobia, friggatriskaidekaphobiais the morbid fear of Friday 13th.

Those unlucky enough to be sufferers of friggatriskaidekaphobia will experience a particularly unpleasant day each time Friday 13th comes around, but they could also take comfort in an American centre which attempts to cure (in quite a light-hearted fashion, it seems) friggatriskaidekaphobia with activities such as walking under ladders and breaking mirrors.

A 13-year-old boy in Suffolk was struck by lightning at 13:13

Expand Close Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

Although it sounds implausible, this abundance of thirteens really did occur when a 13-year-old boy was hit by lightning at the Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival in August 2010, according to the Daily Mail. Luckily, he only suffered minor burns from the incident.

The ‘Friday the 13th’ computer virus struck

On January 13 1989 the virus struck personal computers in the UK, wiping programme files and slowing down computers.

Buckingham Palace was hit by five German bombs

Video of the Day

As part of Hitler’s “Blitz” campaign Buckingham Palace was hit by five bombs on September 13 1940, destroying the Palace Chapel.

SAW- The Ride at Thorpe Park was promptly shut down after a computer fault”

On March 13 2009, the £13.5m SAW ride at Thorpe Park had its opening premiere, only to be shut down in front of a host of celebrities due to a computer programming fault.

A general increase in hospital admissions

In a 1993 article titled “Is Friday the 13th bad for your health?”, researchers analysed traffic patterns and hospital admissions on multiple Friday 13ths compared to the previous Friday. They found that even though fewer people drive on Friday 13ths, hospital admissions can increase by up to 52 per cent for traffic accidents.

We may have a close encounter with an asteroid on Friday 13 September 2029

Granted, this hasn’t happened yet, but in September 2029 we could have our closest encounter with a potentially dangerous and hazardous asteroid in modern times.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were born on Friday 13 June 1986

We know, it’s terrifying.

via www.independent.co.uk