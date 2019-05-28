The ultimate June Bank Holiday weekend guide – what’s on across the country

Early weather predictions flag unsettled conditions nationwide over the bank holiday weekend, but don't let that stop you getting out and about. We've compiled a list of some of the events taking place across the country from music festivals to comedy to family friendly days out.

Forbidden Fruit Festival

Skepta ( Ian West/PA)

June 1-3, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

Skepta, Elbow, Jon Hopkins, Kojaque, Laurent Garnier, and band of the moment, Fontaines DC, feature on the jam-packed line-up for the annual three day city centre music festival which usually manages to bring the sun at some point over the weekend.

For those who want to continue partying into the early hours there are several after-parties kicking off at venues across Dublin from the Button Factory to Opium to Pygmalion and more. FF Night tickets are available on the festival site across the weekend and you’ll also need your Forbidden Fruit day or weekend ticket or wristband to get in.

Tickets: Limited three day weekend (Sat, Sun, Mon) €169, Two day (Sat and Sun only) €129, Saturday only €69.50, Sunday only , €69.50, Monday only €69.50 from Ticketmaster.

www.forbiddenfruit.ie

Cat Laughs Comedy Festival

Tommy Tiernan. Photo: Tony Gavin

Kilkenny, May 31-June3

It’s the 25th anniversary and the programme is crammed with the cream of international and Irish talent. Laugh yourself silly with homegrown faces including Tommy Tiernan, Dylan Moran, Dara O’Briain, Alison Spittle, David O’Doherty, Jason Byrne, Joanne McNally and Ed Byrne. The international line-up sees the arrival of The Mash Reports’ Nish Kumar, Angela Barnes, Rose MAttafeo, Rich Hall, Phill Jupitis, Alan Davies, Zoe Lyons and Lucy Porter, Jena Friedman, Fred MacAuley, and Jo Caulfield among others.

Tickets: www.thecatlaughs.com

Read more: 'It was a tad Fyre Fest-y, albeit with acts' - Kilkenny Cat Laughs founder remembers first festival 25 years ago

Bloom

Phoenix Park, Dublin. May 30- June 3. 9am-6pm

Ireland's biggest garden festival is a treat for all the family with not just beautifully designed gardens and plant displays on show, but also gourmet food from Ireland's top chefs - this year Ballymaloe's Rory O'Connoll, Shane Smith, Neven Maguire, and Catherine Fulvio are among the culinary line-up - as well as fashion and music. In total there will be 22 show gardens, 14 postcard garedens, over 100 Irish food and drink producers, 25 plant nurseries, 25 live cookery demos and 100 retailers on the 70 acre site. You will not be bored.

Tickets: €16 seniors/students, €20 adults, plus booking fee. Children under 16 go free. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for €25 adults, €21 students/seniors.

TRANS-FUSION Festival

TRANS-FUSION is now only a week away. And it's getting exciting. Lots of events, lots of acts, lots of art work. Hopefully we will see you all at some of the events. Check out the program @TENI_Tweets @chqdublin @EPICMuseumCHQ @IFI_Dub @a4sounds pic.twitter.com/8wX8zj7OKE — TRANS-FUSION Trans Arts Festival Dublin (@arts_trans) May 24, 2019

Dublin. May 31 - June 8

The arts and performance festival celebrating transgender people is back after a two-year hiatus and includes workshops, art gallery viewings, film nights, and comedy shows across the main venue - the CHQ building on Dublin's North Dock - and other venues scattered across the city.

One or two events are closed speficially for trans resilience but the majority of events are open to the public.

The festival opening with an art gallery opening and soapbox sessions will be held in the Dublin CHQ building on Friday at 7:30pm.

Updates and programme at @art_trans

Fort Lucan Adventureland

Fort Lucan

Westmanstown, Lucan, Co Dublin. Open 12 noon to 6pm weekends, including bank holidays.

Operating for the past 26 years, this haven of adventure and excitement will keep kids aged 2 to 12 occupied for at least a day. There are four huge towers, 40 foot slides, sky-high walkways, ariel runways, crazy golf, Go Kart tracks, a waterfall, raging river, helter skelter, and a maze as well as an army style assault course. They’ll be knackered.

Tickets: €12.50 per child (includes one free turn on any of the large slides), €9.50 for an unlimited rides wristband and €5 for adults (includes tea or filter coffee).

www.fortlucan.com/

Cinemagic

Princess Emmy, 1pm on Sunday June 2 at Odeon Point Square as part of Cinemagic

Various locations, Dublin. May 28 - June 9

Cinemagic Film and Television Festival for Young People returns to Dublin from 28 May – 9 June. Over the bank holiday weekend there's a Cinemagic Talent Lab Boot camp on Sunday in Liffey Trust Studios for new entrants aged 16+ to the film and TV industry. There will be masterclasses, seminars and Q&As with professionals including editor Brian Phillip Davis and Oscar-nominated director Vincent LAmbe as well as cinematographer Michael Lavelle among others.

Also, Talking Pictures is a series of screenings and talks with filmmakers with a screening of Float Like A Butterfly with a Q&A with director Carmel Winters (Friday, 7pm at Odeon Point Square) and a special preview of Metal Heart (Sunday, 5pm, Savoy) from director Hugh O'Connor. Actress Jordanne Jones will be in attendance.

Also this weekend there are screenings of new short animations designed to appeal to young kids, movie screenings for older children, and new family films. Aardman Animations Model Making Workshops will take place at Liffey Valley Studios on Monday.

www.cinemagic.ie or www.eventbrite.ie

Strawberry, Street Rhythms & Roots Festival

Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. May 31-June 3

It’s the 52nd year of the Strawberry Fair and this year is the 850th anniversary of the arrival of the Normans to Ireland on the shores of Wexford. Over the bank holiday weekend there’s a Norman invasion of a different sort with storytelling sessions on the rooftop of Enniscorthy Castle, Norman shield making, a Norman Living History Camp, and characters from children’s fairytales.

www.visitwerxford.ie/directory/norman850/

Dun Laoghaire Pier Open-Air Summer Concerts

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Rikki Ross of Deacon Blue perform at the "Concert For Tsunami Relief" charity concert in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Tsunami Earthquake Appeal, at the Glasgow SECC Arena on February 19, 2005 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by James Williamson/Getty Images)

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin. May 31, June 1, June 2

Let's hope the sun shines for the these ones.... Headliners Deacon Blue will be joined by special guests Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) and Stereo MCs on Friday while Madness will headline on Saturday, joined by Lightning Seeds and Something Happens. On Sunday, Primal Scream will perform with special guests The Charlatans and Fun Lovin' Criminals.

Tickets: May 31 and June 2 concertrs €39.90, Saturday June 1 concert €49.90 including booking fee from Ticketmaster.

www.mcd.ie

Hooked on the Sea 2019

Hook Lighthouse

Hook Lighthouse, Wexford. June 2 - June 4

The festival will run across the peninsula with several marine-themed family events at Hook Lighthouse. A pirate ship will run aground at the foot of the lighthouse, complete with a plank and naming ceremony (with a chocolate champagne bottle) on Sunday morning followed by a Traditional Fish and Chip supper that evening including a guided tour of the 800-eary-old lighthouse and a drinks reception with local craft beers (limited tickets €35 pp).

From Saturday to Monday there will be a BBQ and entertainment and games on the lighthouse lawns from 12 noon to 4pm daily, a merry-go-round and swing boats and kids are invited to dress as a pirate to win prizes.

www.hookheritage.ie

Silent Disco Street Party

William Street West, Galway. May 31, 8pm

Enjoy a street party without making a nuisance of yourself from 8pm to 1am on Friday. Unsurprisingly, this one always sells out. Tickets are €20 including a refundable deposit of €10.

Tickets from Roisin Dubh, Massimo, The Blue Note, OMG and online at www.roisindubh.net

Cafe (Carrabane Arts for Everyone) Arts Festival

Carrabane (near Loughrea). May 30 - June 3

With everything from slime labs to harp-making to a family bike ride and performance from Brian Kennedy, this local community festival is perfect for a day or two out with the kids.

For more info and tickets check out thecafefestival.ie

Jenny Greene and the RTE Concert Orchestra

Live @ The Docklands, Limerick. June 1, 7pm

A storming set at Electric Picnic back in 2016 has spawned a series of concerts between DJ Jenny Greene and the 48 piece orchestra. Performing live versions of 90s club classics, they offer something a bit special. This event will see them joined on stage in Limerick by some very special guests.

Tickets: €48, www.dolans.ie

Cork Harbour Festival

Cork, June 1 - June 9

This year Seafest (June 7-9) and the Cork Harbour Festival are uniting for Ireland's biggest maritime celebration. The bank holiday weekend will kick off the festival which boasts over 70 events across land and sea. There's the Ocean to City - An Rás Mór rowing and paddling race on Saturday with 600 participants in wooden boats, currachs, gigs, Chinese dragon boats, kayaks and paddle boards and events along their route from Crosshaven to Lapp's Quay in Cork City. There are also circus and art workshops for kids, family orienteering, and you can try your hand at sailing, kayaking and paddle boarding. If you enjoy the outdoors, this one's for you.

Details of these activities and more: corkharbourfestival.com

Bandon Music Festival

The Riptide Movement

Bandon, Cork. May 31 - June 2

Homegrown talent The Riptide Movement and Mundy headline this mini music festival with Tanjier and Angela Ryan Music and Band supporting. Tickets are a bargain €30 for a weekend adult, 20 for Saturday adult, and €15 for Sunday adult. Under 14s go free but must be accompanied by an adult.

www.bandonmusicfestival.com

The Green Room Sessions

Black Box, Belfast. May 31, 7pm - 11pm.

A free music event with one-off performances from guest artists as well as regualr slots from local artists traversing the globe in terms of genre from Afrobeat to New Wave, Bopas Nova to Ambient House and Hip-Hop and more.

Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition

A section of The Game of Thrones touring exhibition at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ongoing until September 1 at TEC, Belfast

Now that the hit HBO series has wrapped its eighth and final season, take a trip down memory lane with costumes, authentic props, and settings from all seven seasons. Much of the series was filmed in the adjacent Titanic Studios.

Tickets: Adult £15-£17.50, child £10-$12.50 from Visit Belfast Welcome Centre or online at gameofthronesexhibition.co.uk

Lahinch Art Gallery 'Westward' Art Exhibition

Main Street, Lahinch, Co Clare. June 1 - July 26

Art exhibition highlighting golf and the Wild Atlantic Way ahead of the Dubai Irish Open. Opening night of the exhibition at the art gallery on Saturday is from 6.30pm to 9pm and features guest speaker Mr John Gleeson (Chairmain of DFF Irish Open Lahinch Committee), with resident artist Peg Quinlan and nine other national artists.

Burrishoole Walking Festival

Newport, Mayo. June 1 - June 3.

The annual walking festival takes place across Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The local guides, most of whom are local farmers, will take you to the Nephin Beg Mountains with views of Clew Bay and Croagh Patrick and fill you in on the folklore, heritage, customs and flora nad fauna of the area.

One day, €20, three day €40. www.mayo.ie

