The TV shows cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic

Cillian Murphy on the set of series five of Peaky Blinders (Matt Squire/Caryn Mandabach Prod/PA)

ITV’s Love Island has become the latest programme to be either cancelled or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the major productions affected by the outbreak.

– Great British Bake Off

Channel 4 was due to start taping the 11th series in spring, with Matt Lucas replacing Sandi Toksvig as the show’s co-host alongside Noel Fielding. However, recording has been halted until the broadcaster deems it safe to proceed.

– Peaky Blinders

Filming for series six of the Birmingham-based crime drama has been postponed.

– Line Of Duty

Filming for the sixth series of Jed Mercurio’s BBC police thriller has also been halted.

– The Voice UK

ITV bosses put the semi-finals and final on hold due to the pandemic.

– Soaps

Filming of EastEnders and other top BBC dramas – Casualty, Doctors, Holby City, River City and Welsh series Pobol y Cwm – has been suspended.

Similarly, ITV has halted production of new episodes of its own series, and is making “vintage” episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale available to view.

– Marvel Studios

Production has been halted on superhero series Loki, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and WandaVision.

– Netflix

The streaming giant stopped production on season four of Stranger Things as part of a move to shut down some of its TV and film production in the US and Canada.

– Apple

The company has put work on many of its shows on hold. They include The Morning Show, Foundation, See, Servant and For All Mankind.

– Lord Of The Rings

Amazon’s adaptation was shooting in New Zealand but production has been suspended and the cast were told “there are no clear answers when we will resume”.

– Glastonbury

The Somerset music festival has been pushed back a year. It had been due to mark its 50th anniversary in June, with Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar all headlining the Pyramid Stage, and with the BBC broadcasting live.

– Eurovision

The 2020 contest in Rotterdam has been cancelled. It will be the first time the event has not taken place since it began 64 years ago. Instead, Graham Norton will present a “night of Eurovision fun” on BBC One, with viewers voting for their favourite Eurovision performance from an “eclectic shortlist”.

– Bafta

The body has postponed its annual television and TV craft awards. The TV awards had been due to go ahead on May 17, while the craft awards, which celebrate technical achievement in television, were due to take place on April 26.

