The Tinder Swindler is a zeitgeist tragedy told from the front line of Generation Swipe

Far back in the mists of time, young singletons used to eye each other up in public venues before one party would approach in a bid to sell themselves to the prospective mate.

For those who recall such times, the idea of being able to choose sexual partners by way of a catalogue on a hand-held device is either a dystopian nightmare or a merciful escape from fudged entrées and misunderstandings.

But different dating risks present themselves in Generation Swipe which go beyond mere bad breath or iffy political views. As this shocking new Netflix documentary reminds us, dating apps only give a superficial sense of a person, and one that might be very different from their in-the-flesh reality. The potential dangers of meeting people online are clear, especially for women, but The Tinder Swindler depicts another level of predation.

We meet Cecilie Schrøder Fjellhøy, a charming young professional in Oslo who is one of the women telling her story in this documentary by Felicity Morris.

A veteran Tinder user, Cecilie thought she had landed a prize fish when she swiped upon the handsome and visibly monied visage of Simon Leviev.

Claiming to be the heir to a diamond empire – something confirmed by a Google search – Simon lived a life of private jets, sun-kissed yachts, and champagne on ice. Very quickly, he had whisked Cecilie away on a lavish five-star first date.

What’s more, Simon seemed immediately smitten with her. Constantly away on business and communicating via WhatsApp, he even tasked Cecilie with finding a luxurious penthouse apartment for them to move in to together.

Before you can say “too good to be true”, Cecilie received images from him of an assault by the unnamed “enemies” he said he lived under threat of.

When security concerns prevented access to his finances, Simon got Cecilie to arrange new credit cards and loans for him in her name. Surely Simon is good for it, Cecilie told herself, right?

The titillating mechanics of hook-up apps, along with the true-crime format that sees real victims tell their story make The Tinder Swindler a gripping if ultimately harrowing film. The way in which Cecilie and the other impressionable singles were duped and predated upon by a sophisticated global scam artist is as shocking to watch unfold as it is tragic.

Part of us feels sympathy to a point with these girls, while another will curse the toxic culture of social-media aspiration that lured them into a ruinous falsehood.

Horror stories aside, the path of love isn’t always straight in a much more benign sense. This is something comedy has milked since time immemorial, from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night to Clueless.

In this vein, I Want You Back is an Amazon Studios original that continues the tradition of reshaping the boy-meets-girl saga as a knotty, heist-like circus with a soft landing at the end.

Charlie Day, the reedy-voiced star of Horrible Bosses, plays Peter, who is unceremoniously dumped by restless girlfriend Anne (Gina Rodriguez). In a diner across town, Emma (Jenny Slate) is gently given the heave-ho by boyfriend Noah (Scott Eastwood, son of Clint), who has met someone else. Peter and Emma end up meeting and sharing their heartbreak with one another.

A plan quickly hatches between the new allies: they will embark on a covert mission to scupper their exes’ new relationships, thereby sending each running back, having seen the error of their ways.

Emma will infiltrate the production of Little Shop of Horrors where Anne and her dashing new theatre director boyfriend are working. Peter will meanwhile worm his way into Noah’s life and hopefully turn his attentions away from the girl he left Emma for.

The plot of Jason Orley’s film is a perfectly formed rom-com conceit, filled with all the mortifying pratfalls and gooey cheese which cosy couples have come to expect from the genre.

That said, the screenplay by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger throws up one or two sidesteps in its final throes that feel freshly baked. Slate and Day are a likeable comic double-act, even if the film as a whole isn’t exactly rife with belly laughs.

A cuddly counterpoint to The Tinder Swindler’s darkness.

A fine romance: Three Valentine’s classics

The Notebook

Netflix

Mythologised as the most syrupy extreme of the romantic-drama spectrum, this 2004 adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel sees Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling devour one another as young lovers in 1940s America. A shamelessly overwrought classic.

Some Like it Hot

Amazon Prime/On demand

Nobody’s perfect? Well, Billy Wilder’s peerless 1959 hoot comes close. Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis are musicians on the run from the mob who disguise themselves as women in a touring girl band. Marilyn Monroe is the bombshell lead singer they bicker over.

Brokeback Mountain

Netflix

Ang Lee took a Best Director Oscar for this saga of two modern-day cowboys (Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal) who secretly collide amid the macho norms of their tradition. A beautiful and aching love story that proved something of a landmark in mainstream LGBT cinema.