The Summer I Turned Pretty is too saccharine to fall in love with

The Summer I Turned Pretty offers a sun-soaked foray into a Hamptons vacation but ultimately fails to address anything deeper. Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin (Lola Tung) and her family spend vacations at Cousins Beach, in the house of her mother’s best friend and sons, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). The summer she turns 16, Belly also gets pretty, and finally attracts the attention of long-time crush Conrad.

A Prime Video adaptation of Jenny Han’s 2009 novel of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty, at first glance, seems like an attempt to cash in on Han’s signature charm. Han is the author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the 2014 YA novel adapted by Netflix in 2018 to general acclaim.

Over seven episodes we witness the summer in which everything changes for Belly: she starts dating, she attends a debutante ball, and family secrets are revealed, all under the watchful eyes of the glowering Conrad (who smokes pot by the pool) and the more wholesome Jeremiah, who himself has long had feelings for her.

The series seems faintly embarrassed by the question of Belly’s attractiveness, in spite of the title, and after a fairly uncomfortable first episode her appearance is rarely discussed.

By the way, the cause of Belly’s transformation? Wearing contacts instead of glasses. But don’t worry, she tells us it was her choice, even though Conrad preferred her with them.

Perhaps it’s the 2009 source novel, but some plot elements feel ropey. Belly bemoans the fact her nice boyfriend Cameron feels safe, but she doesn’t experience the “fireworks” she does around bad boy Conrad.

Meanwhile, Conrad, Jeremiah, and Belly’s brother Stephen regularly team up to bully her, and rather than seeing their behaviour as pathetic (particularly as they’re older), the show portrays them as a fun group.

There’s no denying Han’s work always has a certain charm. Even given all the questionable, toxic elements of the plot, the series has nice character moments, particularly in the friendship between the adult mothers of the kids. But it drags by the end, and perhaps a film adaptation like To All the Boys… would have suited it better.

If a major flaw with The Summer I Turned Pretty is its tendency towards being artificially saccharine, such an accusation could definitely not be directed towards Blocco 181.

It is a glitzy, gritty new Italian crime drama and Sky Atlantic’s first foray into original, foreign-language programming. This is welcome, and the change of setting feels fresh, even if it’s not used particularly well.

The ‘block’ of the title is a crime-ridden apartment complex on the outskirts of Milan. Racial conflict runs deep; the Italians band together to protect the local drug dealers, while the Latin American community live in poverty, protected by and fiercely loyal to their gang, Misa.

Bea (Laura Osma) struggles with the authority of Misa’s new leader and finds herself in a relationship with Ludo (Alessandro Piavani), a middle-class waster who moonlights as a dealer. Together with Ludo’s friend and member of the Italian gang Mahdi (Andrea Dodero) they steal two kilos of coke and set up a rival dealership.

The drug theft brings out tension, escalating to violence between Misa and the Italians. Meanwhile, a love triangle forms between Bea, Ludo and Mahdi, though in the first four episodes Ludo and Mahdi are not fleshed out enough to make this particularly compelling.

There’s West Side Story energy to the relationship between Bea and Mahdi, who hail from rival gangs, but the class element in both their attraction to Ludo and his wealthy lifestyle feels underutilised. The cocaine capo, Snake, is played by rapper Salmo in his debut acting role.

The opening credits are the definitive statement about how the show pictures itself. We see images of computer hacking; a figure with an emoji head shooting himself; a statue flipping off the viewer.

This show seems to spend more time reminding us that it’s edgy, than, well, being edgy. The result is something closer to a music video than prestige TV. The recent Amazon Prime show, Bang Bang Baby, may be a more stylish, as well as shocking, portrayal of crime-ridden Milan.

