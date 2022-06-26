| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Summer I Turned Pretty is too saccharine to fall in love with

The Summer I Turned Pretty skims the surface Expand

Close

The Summer I Turned Pretty skims the surface

The Summer I Turned Pretty skims the surface

The Summer I Turned Pretty skims the surface

Emer O’Hanlon

The Summer I Turned Pretty Amazon Prime

Blocco 181
Sky Atlantic/NOW

Most Watched

Privacy