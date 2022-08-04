‘The spark they lit is now a huge flame’: Fleadh back in Mullingar for the first time since it all began there 71 years ago

Song, dance and music have returned to the streets of Mullingar this week, as Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann rounds off the summer in style.

This year’s staging of the roving festival has been dubbed “The Homecoming”, as the town was the first to host the Fleadh over 70 years ago in 1951.

Held for the first time after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Fleadh is the world’s largest celebration of Irish music, language and heritage.

It is anticipated that half a million visitors will journey to the Co Westmeath town over the course of the festivities.

The event is organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and is being run in conjunction with Westmeath County Council and the local Fleadh executive committee.

Senator and director-general of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Labhrás Ó Murchú, said that the festival returning to Mullingar brought with it a sense of community pride.

“There’s céad míle fáilte wherever you go. There’s music everywhere. Music in the air and music in our hearts as well.

“So coming back here celebrating 1951, we’re remembering the visionaries of that time.

“It was a very difficult task, it was a different island. But they decided to light a spark and that spark has become a huge flame,” said Senator Ó Murchú.

Concerts, céilís, talks and exhibitions are all included in the week’s line-up.

Viktoria Hurska, from Kyiv, who received the Fleadh Cheoil Teastas Award along with other Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Viktoria Hurska, from Kyiv, who received the Fleadh Cheoil Teastas Award along with other Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Artists from all over the world are taking part in 150 competitions which will run until Sunday.

Musicians of all ages are welcome to participate in the events, with frequent gatherings set to take place over the coming days.

Sonya Moorehead, her two sons and husband made the journey to Westmeath from West Yorkshire.

From Co Down originally, she decided to bring her children to their first Fleadh.

Her two boys sat on the grass, one with a fiddle in his hand and the other with a bodhrán.

“One of them plays the fiddle in a folk group near where we live, but the other plays trumpet in a brass band. We had to give him something,” she laughed, gesturing towards the bodhrán. “I’m from the North so I didn’t really get a lot of that kind of heritage growing up, so I really wanted them to get a flavour of it.”

“Ireland is great, we feel very welcomed. So thank you

One of yesterday’s main events was a musical demonstration from Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Mullingar.

Adorned in their blue and yellow and predominantly performing in their native tongue, this ensemble sang with such passion that the language barrier was no longer relevant. In front of a mostly Irish crowd, almost every audience member was left teary-eyed.

Viktoria Hurska (26) fled her hometown of Kyiv three months ago and moved to Mullingar. She led a large portion of the sing-song.

“Ireland is great, we feel very welcomed. So thank you. They all try to help in any way that they can. Not a lot of us know the language. I try to help as many people as I can, but a lot of them coming from the war are a bit stressed about it (the language). But every Irish person I’ve met has been so welcoming,” said Ms Hurska.

Ms Hurska was awarded the Fleadh Cheoil Teastas Award. “It’s a certificate of service which we normally give to Irish people,” explained Senator Ó Murchú. “We thought it was an ideal opportunity to embrace our friends from Ukraine.”

Fleadh executive committee chairman Joe Connaire said: “Traditional Irish music is our culture. They sang some lovely songs as part of their culture. Music is for the people, music is for sharing. We shared a little with them, they shared a little with us, and hopefully that can continue into the future.”