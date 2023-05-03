The Shawshank Redemption, Duran Duran and Ron Sexsmith – what’s on in Dublin this week

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption. A stage adaptation comes to the Gaiety Theatre

The Shawshank Redemption, Gaiety Theatre

Based on the acclaimed Stephen King novella and the Oscar-nominated film, this promising stage version stars Joe Absolom as Andy Dufresne, a banker in 1940s America wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of his wife and her secret lover. Life on the inside is tough, and prison fixer Ellis ‘Red’ Redding (Ben Onwukwe) does what he can to help. But desperate times call for desperate measures, and Andy eventually takes matters into his own hands. David Esbjornson directs.

Ludovico Einaudi, 3Arena

Fun fact: Ludovico Einaudi is the most streamed classical pianist of all time. The renowned Italian composer, best known for his accomplished film and television scores (Intouchables, Nomadland and The Father), continues to deliver the goods. Underwater, his first solo piano album in 20 years, emerged in 2022, and this year marked the release of another new collection, Music of Care. This warmly anticipated show sees Einaudi perform his greatest compositions alongside an exquisite backing band. Abel Selaocoe supports.

An Evening with Ron Sexsmith, Olympia Theatre

Canada’s finest is back in town. The Ontario legend released his 17th studio album, The Vivian Line, earlier this year - and the three-time Juno award-winning singer-songwriter continues to spin some of the catchiest choruses in music. Yep, Mr Sexsmith is the real deal - Elton John, Rod Stewart and Paul McCartney are fans of the incomparable folk-pop maestro, and you should be too.

International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival

Now in its 20th year, the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival is among the largest of its kind in the world. This year’s highlights include Ella Skolimowski’s “provocative satire”, Looking Cis (Teacher’s Club, until May 6); Joe Leather’s “raucous comedy”, Wasteman (DV8, until May 6); and Amanda Brunker’s “mini musical”, How to Leave Your Husband (DV8, until May 6).

Duran Duran are back on stage in Dublin

Duran Duran, 3Arena

Last summer, Birmingham’s original wild boys performed a triumphant greatest hits set at St Anne’s Park. Now in their 45th year, the recently inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers return for another ginormous Dublin headliner, this time within the warmer confines of the old Point Theatre. With rain due on Sunday, we’re sure Simon Le Bon and Co will appreciate the roof over their heads. Lia Lia and Jake Shears (formerly of Scissor Sisters) provide support.

Women Talking, Pavilion Theatre

The Pavilion’s Monday night cinema programme continues with a double screening of Sarah Polley’s award-winning drama, Women Talking. Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley steer this compelling, fact-based tale about the women of an isolated Mennonite community who meet to discuss the horrendous actions of their town’s male inhabitants. Polley collected the Best Adapted Screenplay trophy at this year’s Oscars, where the film was also nominated for Best Picture. Not to be missed.

