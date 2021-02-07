'The roles I wanted didn't exist, so I started writing' - playwright Sonya Kelly

When Sonya Kelly was five, she almost died.

She was choking on a boiled sweet at a family gathering when her uncle Frank saved her.

"I shouldn't have been eating it at all," she says. "My uncle grabbed me and I remember the sweet coming out and sticking to the carpet."

Her lifesaver uncle was the late actor Frank Kelly, known to many as Fr Jack in the TV series Father Ted and for his brilliantly funny '12 Days to Christmas'.

"To have someone funny and clever in your life who has made a living and raised a family on the back of it, is really inspiring. Even back then, it was a counter cultural thing to be an actor."

Sonya went on to be an actress, comedian and an award-winning playwright. The 46-year-old's latest play Once Upon a Bridge will be live streamed next week in Galway by Druid.

Live theatre is back. It's not as we know it but so many are making a date to watch it. "People have seen so much TV that they're ready for something a little bit different," she says. "Writing for a live stream is so different. The three actors are all speaking into a camera.

"Galway is so deserted, it's like the Mary Celeste. But it's an absolute privilege to be here. I was so moved to get into a rehearsal room."

When Druid's Garry Hynes phoned Sonya to ask if she had anything she'd like to write about, she was walking within her 5km in the Phoenix Park. And lockdown, in a sense, plays a part in the play, though it was inspired by a real life event. On May 5, 2017, a woman was walking, on her way to work, on Putney Bridge in London. A jogger was running in the other direction on the path and when there was a slight overlap, he smacked into her causing her to fall on to the road. An oncoming bus swerved to avoid her. The jogger kept on running. His identity was never known and there are only two pieces of information about the woman. She was 33 and she cried - "Why me?" Luckily, she survived.

To Sonya, the incident seemed to say a lot about where we are now. "I thought of all the spaces between us at the moment and how careful we have to be around them," she says.

Sonya was smitten with theatre from an early age. She remembers as a child growing up in Blackrock in Co Dublin, being amazed when she saw the actress Jeananne Crowley appearing on Pat Kenny's Saturday night show [Kenny Live], having come straight from the theatre, and still in costume as Queen Elizabeth II. "That blew my mind," she says.

An aunt, who taught speech and drama, sent her George Bernard Shaw plays when she was a teenager.

"At 13, I used to sit in the living room on Saturday afternoons reading them. They were magic. I don't know how to describe a vocation but you're just pulled towards something like a magnet." The first time she went to see a play on her own was thrilling. It was in the Project Theatre, where she would later meet her wife. This was the world she wanted to belong to, and soon she did. After a degree in drama in Trinity, she plunged into the acting life. There were a lot of minor roles.

"If there was a tray to be brought on, I was there," she says. "Rosaleen Linehan told me, 'Now that's the last time you're going to play a maid.'

"The sort of roles I wanted to play didn't exist. So I started writing and I thought, unless I do something with it, nobody will ever see it. So I got pulled away into stand-up for a bit. I was inspired by people who did autobiographical monologues like Spalding Gray and Whoopi Goldberg."

Then she moved into writing for theatre, drawing on incidents from her life for material.

"The Wheelchair on my Face was about growing up in the '80s, getting my first pair of glasses and the ritual of the First Holy Communion. It was about having this enormous social impediment on my face. My glasses were a centimetre thick because I was so severely short-sighted.

"I'm that generation who remembers the post-Vatican II Ireland when it was starting to really change and even now post the two referenda, I can't really believe I live in the Ireland I grew up in because it's so different."

Sonya lives in Dublin 8 with her Australian wife Kate. They fell in love when they were both working on a new version of Gogol's satire, The Nose, at the Project Theatre. Sonya was acting and Kate was the stage manager.

Kate's visa had run out and she had to go back to Australia. When she returned to Ireland, she had a short time to stay. For her to remain here, they had one option - to get a de facto visa. All this was grist to the mill for a subsequent play - How to Keep an Alien.

"You had to prove with two years' worth of documentary evidence that you have been in a relationship with someone. So we had to keep our receipts and put them in a folder. There were plane tickets, photographs with different hairstyles and at one stage, Kate even took a picture of herself with that day's paper. And we had to get people to write letters validating that we were together. It put pressure on the relationship. Kate used to joke that my next play would be I Was Dumped by an Alien. But it wasn't and we're happily married now. "

They tied the knot in December 2018. "When I came out in the '90s, it didn't dawn on me that I couldn't get married. It's a bizarre feeling when your nation goes off and has a chat about whether it's right or wrong for you to have the rights that everyone else has. The marriage referendum means that your identity is sanctioned at a State level and people don't ask questions in the way they would have before. That's a lovely thing.

"I can refer to my wife and I don't have to say anything beyond that. I remember having that B&B anxiety because they'd realise you were gay and you'd have a bit of fear. But all that's gone now."

Kate now works in the Lir Academy teaching technical theatre. She is also big into music. The couple bought a record player for themselves as a wedding present. Why? "You really commit when you put on a record. It's a ritual - you take it out, put it on and listen to it all."

Does she remember her first ever record? "It was The Muppet Show's Greatest Hits. Dad used to put the record on and I'd sit and stare at the cover…. The [muppets] worked in a theatre."

Her life has come full circle, thanks to the Muppets and her Uncle Frank.

Druid presents 'Once Upon a Bridge', a new play by Sonya Kelly in a live stream from The Mick Lally Theatre, February 11-13; druid.ie

Sunday Independent