The reason Ed Sheeran’s Late Late Show interview did not mention death of his grandmother Anne

Ed Sheeran sat down for a lengthy interview with Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy in which he discussed a wide range of topics but there was one glaring omission in the sit-down which aired this evening.

Sheeran did not reference the death of his beloved grandmother and Wexford native, Anne Sheeran, this week.

Anne (98) was laid to rest in Wexford this week and Sheeran was forced to miss the funeral as he had to attend a copyright trial in New York.

The reason Ed Sheeran did not allude to his granny’s death as the interview was a pre-recorded chat from a number of weeks back and before her Anne sadly died.

Ryan Tubridy expressed his condolences to Ed after the interview was aired, saying the thoughts of all at the Late Late Show were with him and his family following the passing of his granny, known as ‘Nancy’. Sheeran has confirmed his song Nancy Mulligan was about his grandmother meeting and falling in love with his grandfather.

On Thursday, Sheeran won a courtcase in which it was alleged he copied parts of Marvin Gaye’s famous hit ‘Let’s Get it On’.

After the jury sided with Sheeran, he explained to media outside that he had been forced to miss Anne’s funeral to fight for his integrity.

“I’m obviously very happy with the outcome of this case and it looks like I’m not going to have to retire from my day job after all.

“At the same time, I am absolutely frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all. Having to be in New York for this trial has meant I have missed being with my family at my grandmother’s funeral in Ireland. I won’t get that time back,” Sheeran told reporters.

In his wide-ranging interview tonight, Sheeran was gifted Wexford jerseys for himself and his daughter by Ryan while Sheeran signed and gifted a guitar to Tubridy as a present “for all your kindness during my career”.

Sheeran played ‘perfect’ and ‘eyes closed’, the latter of which he dedicated to his close friend Jamal Edwards who sadly died at the age of 31.

The singer also said he was “excited” for his children to grow up and “learn about their Irish roots”. He also said the ruggedness of the Irish coastline inspired a lot of the music in his new album, subtract.