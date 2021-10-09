The one where Courteney and Johnny tie the knot in Ireland?

It’s set to be the showbiz wedding of the year, if the rumours are true.

Speculation is mounting – once again - that Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid will tie the knot in a winter ceremony in Ireland this year.

The Friends star and the Snow Patrol musician have been in a relationship for eight years and it is understood they are planning to wed in McDaid's hometown of Derry in December.

The couple, who were introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran, were separated for nine months during lockdown, with McDaid returning to the UK and Cox remaining in California.

The Snow Patrol rocker had initially left the States to travel to Switzerland to write but was forced to alter his plans due to the pandemic.

The unplanned and lengthy separation, according to reports, made them reassess their situation and push ahead with their nuptials.

It's also been claimed that Cox has asked her daughter Coco (17), from her first marriage to actor David Arquette, and her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston are to be joint maid of honour.

A source told Closer magazine: "Courteney and Johnny's stint apart was a huge wake-up call and they agreed to marry as soon as the Covid restrictions eased, so they could celebrate with all their loved ones.

"They're planning an intimate winter wedding in Johnny's hometown of Derry, Northern Ireland, in December at a local church, followed by a big party at a romantic castle nearby set in 1,000 acres of private land.

“Courteney asked Jen and her daughter Coco (17) (from her first marriage to actor David Arquette) to be joint maid of honour, and she can't wait to finally become Mrs McDaid and make things official."

Should the winter wedding go ahead in McDaid’s native Derry, the closest castle hotel is the five-star Lough Eske just over the border in Co Donegal.

The pair, who recently celebrated their eighth anniversary, visited Lough Eske in 2019, following Snow Patrol’s huge homecoming Ward Park 3 gig in Bangor.

Cox posted a photograph of herself on Instagram in the grounds of the castle hotel during a visit to Donegal.

Given its proximity to Derry and their trip there together, Lough Eske could be ‘the one’ to host a star-studded reception.

Another possibility is Castle Leslie in Co Monaghan, one of the last great Irish castle estates still under the ownership of its founding family. Castle Leslie is set in 1,000 acres of private grounds, making it a strong contender for the celebrity wedding.

Paul McCartney married Heather Mills there in 2002.

In 2016, it was reported that the actress and her fiance had visited Castle Leslie to check out its potential as a wedding venue.

This came after a brief split the previous year, but the couple later reunited, reigniting rumours that a wedding was back on the cards.

Another venue that has been mooted is Ashford Castle in Co Mayo, part of The Red Carnation Hotel Collection and a member of Leading Hotels of the World.

The 800-year-old castle, the former home of the Guinness family, has hosted many notable guests, including President Ronald Reagan, Oscar Wilde, John Lennon, George Harrison and Brad Pitt.

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy married Erica Stoll in Ashford Castle in 2017, while former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan tied the knot with Keely Shaye there in 2001.

With such an illustrious guest-list, the castle would be a fitting venue for a union of Hollywood and rock royalty.

In 2018 it was reported that the couple were planning to wed at a small church in Derry, near McDaid’s childhood home, followed by a big bash in LA at Cox’s Malibu home on the beach.

The reports proved to be unfounded.

Along with Aniston and the rest of Snow Patrol, other guests likely to attend a Cox/McDaid wedding include the man who helped bring them together, Ed Sheeran and Northern Irish singer/songwriter and mutual pal, Foy Vance.