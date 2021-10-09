| 14.4°C Dublin

The one where Courteney and Johnny tie the knot in Ireland?

Maureen Coleman

It’s set to be the showbiz wedding of the year, if the rumours are true.

Speculation is mounting – once again - that Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid will tie the knot in a winter ceremony in Ireland this year.

The Friends star and the Snow Patrol musician have been in a relationship for eight years and it is understood they are planning to wed in McDaid's hometown of Derry in December.

