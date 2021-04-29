The One Show announces permanent co-hosts

Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas will join Alex Jones as permanent hosts of The One Show.

The pair have been part of the BBC One programme’s larger line-up of presenters over the past year.

But the Boyzone star and the former footballer have now been made permanent co-hosts.

Jenas, who will present with Jones from Monday to Wednesday, said: “Alex, the team and the viewers have made me feel so welcome and we’ve had a lot of fun already.

“I’m really looking forward to joining as a full time host alongside Ronan.”

Keating, who will be on the sofa on Thursdays and Fridays, said: “I’m so delighted to officially be a part of The One Show family.

“It’s a show I’ve loved for many years as both a guest and a host and I can’t wait to get started alongside Alex, Jermaine and the wonderful team behind the scenes.”

It is the first time permanent co-hosts have been appointed on the programme in a decade.

Members of the extended family of presenters, including Amol Rajan and Alex Scott, will continue to co-host episodes across the year.

Editor Rob Unsworth said the move marks “an exciting new chapter for the show”.

Jones, who has presented the programme since 2010, said she had “really loved getting to know Jermaine and Ronan on the sofa” and added: “I am proud of the role we’ve played in keeping the nation company through these difficult times.”

PA Media