The Millionaire cheating scandal that inspired Quiz – in pictures

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal and subsequent trial was a national phenomenon.
The story of the Army major and his wife cheating their way to the top prize on the quiz shop captured the imagination of the public.
Here is a look at how the story unfolded in pictures and how it is dramatised in the current ITV drama Quiz.
Media interest
As the story broke, photographers gathered outside the Ingrams’ home in Wiltshire.
The court case
The couple first appeared at Bow Street Magistrates’ Court, before the case was referred to Southwark Crown Court.
After the trial
After the couple were found guilty, Major Charles Ingram confirmed he had resigned his commission and was no longer a serving Army officer.
Life in the public eye
The couple continued to appear on TV.
Charles starred on Channel 4’s The Games in 2004, alongside other celebrity guests such as model Linda Lusardi and Boyzone singer Shane Lynch.
In 2006, they appeared as a couple on a celebrity version of The Weakest Link, alongside the likes of racing pundit John McCririck and his long-suffering wife Jenny.
