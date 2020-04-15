The Millionaire cheating scandal that inspired Quiz – in pictures

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal and subsequent trial was a national phenomenon.

The story of the Army major and his wife cheating their way to the top prize on the quiz shop captured the imagination of the public.

Here is a look at how the story unfolded in pictures and how it is dramatised in the current ITV drama Quiz.

Media interest

As the story broke, photographers gathered outside the Ingrams’ home in Wiltshire.

Expand Close Major Charles Ingram after he was arrested and bailed (PA) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Major Charles Ingram after he was arrested and bailed (PA)

Expand Close Media outside the home of Major Charles Ingram in 2001 (PA) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Media outside the home of Major Charles Ingram in 2001 (PA)

After news broke of the coughing scandal, the Ingrams were subject to torment from the general public.#Quiz continues Wednesday at 9pm on ITV and @ITVHub 👉https://t.co/hOJ1Ka49UK @michaelsheen @SiansUniverse pic.twitter.com/Q2zKVbU1ZD — ITV (@ITV) April 14, 2020

The court case

The couple first appeared at Bow Street Magistrates’ Court, before the case was referred to Southwark Crown Court.

Expand Close Major Charles Ingram and his wife Diana arrive at Bow Magistrates court (PA) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Major Charles Ingram and his wife Diana arrive at Bow Magistrates court (PA)

Expand Close Tecwen Whittock arrives at Southwark Crown Court (PA) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Tecwen Whittock arrives at Southwark Crown Court (PA)

Ep 2 of #QUIZ is out there. Ep 3 concludes the series tomorrow night at 9pm. Loved this jumper. pic.twitter.com/BO8nRN6AQk — MICHAEL JIBSON (@mikejibson) April 14, 2020

Expand Close Major Charles Ingram and wife Diana outside Southwark Crown Court (PA) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Major Charles Ingram and wife Diana outside Southwark Crown Court (PA)

Expand Close Quiz show host Chris Tarrant arriving at Southwark Crown Court to give evidence at the trial (Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Quiz show host Chris Tarrant arriving at Southwark Crown Court to give evidence at the trial (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Expand Close Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in the drama (Matt Frost/ITV) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in the drama (Matt Frost/ITV)

Expand Close Major Charles Ingram (centre right) after he was found guilty (PA) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Major Charles Ingram (centre right) after he was found guilty (PA)

After the trial

After the couple were found guilty, Major Charles Ingram confirmed he had resigned his commission and was no longer a serving Army officer.

Expand Close Major Charles Ingram and Diana after he confirmed that he had resigned his commission and was no longer a serving Army officer (PA) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Major Charles Ingram and Diana after he confirmed that he had resigned his commission and was no longer a serving Army officer (PA)

Expand Close The couple in the dramatisation (Leftbank Pictures for ITV) / Facebook

Whatsapp The couple in the dramatisation (Leftbank Pictures for ITV)

Life in the public eye

The couple continued to appear on TV.

Charles starred on Channel 4’s The Games in 2004, alongside other celebrity guests such as model Linda Lusardi and Boyzone singer Shane Lynch.

In 2006, they appeared as a couple on a celebrity version of The Weakest Link, alongside the likes of racing pundit John McCririck and his long-suffering wife Jenny.

Expand Close The couple attended the TV Quick awards in 2003 (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp The couple attended the TV Quick awards in 2003 (Ian West/PA)

Quiz continues on ITV at 9pm.

