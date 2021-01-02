The Masked Singer: The latest celebrity unmasked

Mel B has become the latest celebrity to have their identity revealed in The Masked Singer.

The former Spice Girl, 45, was the second star to get the boot in the new series.

She performed underneath a seahorse costume and sparked guesses about her identity ranging from daytime TV host Trisha Goddard to magician Paul Daniels’ widow Debbie McGee.

Did YOU get it RIGHT? 🤩🎭🌊 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/EuMXfl0gLZ — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 2, 2021

Panellist Mo Gilligan correctly guessed her identity, while Jonathan Ross was so shocked he quipped after her unveiling: “That is not Mel B.”

Mel B said afterwards: “I thought I disguised myself pretty well, with my voice and accent, trying not to be like me.

“I’m very shocked but glad at the same time that you guessed me.”

Asked why she took part, she said: “The show’s a great show.

The Masked Singer in 3 WORDS according to SEAHORSE 👀🌊 Watch her EXCLUSIVE first interview with @WillNjobvuNOW on @ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/Rlqzqcq9ow #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/bSr0OUBbDW — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 2, 2021

“You get to not be yourself for a second.”

And she said of her fellow Spice Girls: “They’d probably be annoyed that I didn’t tell them.”

Gilligan said he identified the star because of her “distinctive twang”.

She sang Kylie Minogue hit Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Davina McCall and Rita Ora later agreed with Gilligan before she was unmasked.

Harlequin and Grandfather Clock were saved after getting into the bottom three and their identities remain a mystery.

Rita Ora told Mel B: “Sometimes when you’re too iconic, you’re too iconic.”

Last weekend, Sophie Ellis-Bextor became the first celebrity to be unmasked in this ITV series.

