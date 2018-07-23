Entertainment

The Man Booker Prize long list in full

The long list will be whittled down to a short list of six authors, which will be announced in September.

Irish author Donal Ryan is on the long list (Man Booker Prize/PA)

Here are the 13 authors on this year’s Man Booker Prize longlist:

Belinda Bauer (UK) – Snap

Anna Burns (UK) – Milkman

Nick Drnaso (USA) – Sabrina

Esi Edugyan (Canada) – Washington Black

Guy Gunaratne (UK) – In Our Mad And Furious City

Daisy Johnson (UK) – Everything Under

Rachel Kushner (USA) – The Mars Room

Sophie Mackintosh (UK) – The Water Cure

Michael Ondaatje (Canada) – Warlight

Richard Powers (USA) – The Overstory

Robin Robertson (UK) – The Long Take

Sally Rooney (Ireland) – Normal People

Donal Ryan (Ireland) – From A Low And Quiet Sea

