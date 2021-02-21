The Mahoneys crowned winners of Ireland’s Fittest Family

The Mahoney family have been crowned the winners of this season of RTE’s Ireland’s Fittest Family after a fiercely competitive finale.

The Wexford natives are made up of county footballers Conor (19), Alan (17), gym enthusiast Kevin (23) and their mother Joanne (53) who has been a gymnastics coach for thirty-two years.

The Mahoneys competed against three other families in the grand final of season 8 to be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family, making them Co Wexford’s first ever family to win the title.

The final round saw the family battle it out against the Allens from Co Tipperary in a gruelling series of trials set across a mountain which involved a sprint down a gravel road and four obstacles to hurdle over.

The two families then had to climb between cargo net containers, crawl through pitch black rat tunnels and climb a three meter wall and finish with a run up a ramp.

After being the first family to have all four members stand on top of the ramp, the Mahoneys were crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family for 2021.

Joanne revealed the family each did their own training separately to prepare for the show.

“Kevin went to the gym everyday and did weights. Conor was training with the county GAA team and Alan was also on the county football team so he was doing club and county as well so that was their training,” she told Independent.ie.

Joanne revealed her exercise routine was very straightforward before she began training for the show.

“Lots of people who go into the show are triathletes and are iron men and iron women.

Before I started training for it I was just doing a walk every morning with my friends.

Then when I got the confirmation that we were in the final sixteen families, I started training two months before the show,” she explained.

Joanne said her family has a competitive streak and the boys “were in it to win it from day one”.

“Standing up on the ramp after winning the final was definitely the biggest thrill for me and I think for the boys as well,” she said.

The family credited their mentor Wexford hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald with their success, as their victory became his second time winning the competition throughout the eight series.

“As a mentor, he’s been fantastic. He made me believe in myself and made the boys believe in themselves,” Joanne added.

Davy currently has his own RTÉ series called Davy's Toughest Team which sees the GAA coach train seven men to trek to base camp of Mount Everest.

Online Editors