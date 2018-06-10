Entertainment

The Inbetweeners star scores winning Soccer Aid goal

Blake Harrison helped the England side win the match, which is in aid of Unicef.

England’s Blake Harrison celebrates scoring the winning penalty (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison said it was “a buzz” scoring the winning goal in Soccer Aid.

The actor – who played Neil in the hit comedy – scored the deciding penalty after the teams drew 3-3 in the match at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.

His goal helped the England side beat the Rest Of The World team.

Harrison, 32, posted a picture on Twitter of himself and actor David Harewood taken after the game, and wrote: “What a buzz!!! @socceraid penalty Heroes!!

“Please donate to @UNICEF_uk if you enjoyed the game!”

Soccer Aid For Unicef was launched in 2006 by Robbie Williams and TV presenter Jonathan Wilkes.

It features a mix of football stars and celebrities. Stars taking part this year included Brendan Cole, Olly Murs and Damian Lewis.

