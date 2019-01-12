The Greatest Dancer’s Jordan Banjo scolds crowd after ‘dope’ act is eliminated

The Greatest Dancer host Jordan Banjo scolded the studio audience after they failed to vote through an act which he deemed “dope”.

The Greatest Dancer host Jordan Banjo scolded the studio audience after they failed to vote through an act which he deemed “dope”.

Street dancer Banjo, part of the group Diversity, reprimanded the crowd after Mindtrick failed to secure 75% of their vote to move through to the next round of the BBC One programme.

Turning to the audience, he said: “Guys, there’s no point shouting ‘bring him back’ because it’s the audience who has all the power. It’s completely up to you and you didn’t vote.”

Should the Audience have opened the Mirror for Mindtrick? #GreatestDancer #TheGreatestDancer pic.twitter.com/tP1qhuVLBs — The Greatest Dancer (@GreatDancerTV) January 12, 2019

At least three quarters must switch on their light to open the mirror-wall separating the act and the studio.

After Mindtrick failed to reach the threshold, he said: “I do feel like I’ve missed a good opportunity. The mirror opening would have been amazing.”

Tweeting after, Banjo admitted he was still thinking about Mindtrick’s missed chance.

I can’t lie, I’m still stressed about Mindtrick not going through, bro you were dope, still gutted😩 but that’s the point of the show, up to the audience, can’t complain when it’s up to you to vote🤷🏾‍♂️ #GreatestDancer #TGD — Jordan Banjo (@Jordan_Banjo) January 12, 2019

He wrote: “I can’t lie, I’m still stressed about Mindtrick not going through.

“Bro, you were dope, still gutted, but that’s the point of the show, up to the audience, can’t complain when it’s up to you to vote The Greatest Dancer.”

Fans at home, however, appeared more interested in Banjo’s overly dramatic reactions to the evening’s acts.

One claimed the reason they loved the show was because of the presenter’s varied and emotive range of facial expressions.

Others celebrated Banjo’s positive attitude, suggesting it made a change to see such optimism on TV.

#GreatestDancer It's so nice to see positivity on #TGD @Jordan_Banjo always keeps it upbeat and he's always 100% with all the dancers. Keep up the good work fella! — Adrian Evans (@adiemilan71) January 12, 2019

A third focused on both Banjo and judge Matthew Morrison, noting that they had both pulled amusing faces throughout the show.

When you and your friends are equally as shocked 😂😂 @Jordan_Banjo #GreatestDancer pic.twitter.com/hnXBJWGhn1 — Alicia Turner (@Aliciabuttie) January 12, 2019

Press Association