Saturday 12 January 2019

The Greatest Dancer’s Jordan Banjo scolds crowd after ‘dope’ act is eliminated

Fans at home enjoyed the street dancer’s dramatic facial expressions in response to the acts.

Jordan Banjo entertained viewers with his dramatic reactions on tonight’s episode of The Greatest Dancer (David Ellis/Syco/Thames/BBC)
By Alex Green, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

The Greatest Dancer host Jordan Banjo scolded the studio audience after they failed to vote through an act which he deemed “dope”.

Street dancer Banjo, part of the group Diversity, reprimanded the crowd after Mindtrick failed to secure 75% of their vote to move through to the next round of the BBC One programme.

Turning to the audience, he said: “Guys, there’s no point shouting ‘bring him back’ because it’s the audience who has all the power. It’s completely up to you and you didn’t vote.”

At least three quarters must switch on their light to open the mirror-wall separating the act and the studio.

After Mindtrick failed to reach the threshold, he said: “I do feel like I’ve missed a good opportunity. The mirror opening would have been amazing.”

Tweeting after, Banjo admitted he was still thinking about Mindtrick’s missed chance.

He wrote: “I can’t lie, I’m still stressed about Mindtrick not going through.

“Bro, you were dope, still gutted, but that’s the point of the show, up to the audience, can’t complain when it’s up to you to vote The Greatest Dancer.”

Fans at home, however, appeared more interested in Banjo’s overly dramatic reactions to the evening’s acts.

One claimed the reason they loved the show was because of the presenter’s varied and emotive range of facial expressions.

Others celebrated Banjo’s positive attitude, suggesting it made a change to see such optimism on TV.

A third focused on both Banjo and judge Matthew Morrison, noting that they had both pulled amusing faces throughout the show.

