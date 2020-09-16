The Graham Norton Show to return with some guests appearing in the studio

Norton’s lockdown episodes of his programme attracted a star-studded line-up of guests (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Graham Norton Show will return for a new series with guests appearing both in the studio and remotely.

Norton will be joined by stars including singer Dolly Parton, actors Rupert Everett and Riz Ahmed, and comedians Lolly Adefope and Sara Pascoe.

A stripped-back version of his programme aired earlier this year, with celebrity guests appearing via video stream amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara Pascoe is among the stars who will be featuring in the new series (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sara Pascoe is among the stars who will be featuring in the new series (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The new series will also see musical guest Roisin Murphy perform her single Murphy’s Law.

A live studio audience will be present but it will be smaller than usual with social distancing measures in place.

The programme’s famous red sofa will be replaced by individual red chairs which are spaced apart from each other.

Parton and Ahmed will be the guests joining the programme remotely.

Graham Norton (Matt Crossick/PA)

Graham Norton (Matt Crossick/PA)

The chat show will also feature the red chair, in which audience members are invited to sit while they tell an anecdote and try not to bore Norton and his guests, who have the power to flip them out.

The first episode of the new series will air on BBC One on October 2 at 10.45pm.

Norton’s lockdown episodes of his programme attracted a star-studded line-up of guests including Michael Buble, Michael Sheen, Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

Musicians including Celeste also remotely recorded performances of their songs for the show.

On Tuesday Norton was revealed to earn about £725,000 from the BBC for his Radio 2 show and some TV work, excluding his chat show.

