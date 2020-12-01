The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air to return to the BBC on iPlayer

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air is to return to the BBC for the first time since 2004.

The hit US comedy, which first aired 30 years ago and ran until 1996, was originally broadcast on BBC Two in the UK.

From New Year’s Day all 148 episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

From Bel-Air to @BBCiPlayer - the Fresh Prince is coming back to the BBC for the first time since 2004: https://t.co/pByd9YBWMz pic.twitter.com/nO8CzggHsq — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 1, 2020

The series sees Hollywood star Will Smith play a fictionalised version of himself who moves from Philadelphia to Bel-Air, California, to live with his aunt and uncle.

The comedy also starred Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (aunt Vivian) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff, who had a recurring role.

It also starred James Avery, who played Smith’s on-screen uncle Phil Banks and died in 2013.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air and its all-star cast will amuse and entertain a new generation through BBC iPlayer and there is an opportunity to re-indulge for those who enjoyed the series on BBC screens the first time around.”

Last month cast members from the show came together for a one-off episode where they reminisced about their time on the comedy.

All series of Pretty Little Liars, a mystery drama which aired from 2010-17, will also be added to iPlayer on New Year’s Day.

