The Edge says U2 chose €2bn Sphere venue in Las Vegas for their residency due to its state-of-the-art features

U2 guitarist the Edge has said the reason the band committed to playing a residency in Las Vegas is all down to the state-of-the-art features of the €2bn Sphere.

The chart-topping band will make history by becoming the first act in the world to take to the stage at the innovative venue in the autumn.

Band member the Edge said that the attraction for playing there later this year is all down to the venue.

“I don’t think we would be considering playing in Vegas if it was just any regular residency.

"This is a state-of-the-art venue that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world.

"This is light-years ahead of any other venue in terms of design and the technology involved,” he said.

“It’s for 18,000 to 20,000 people so it’s a fairly substantial size and why it’s appealing to us is that it’s a combination of sound and pictures that is a canvas for us that we’re just dying to get our hands on.

“The sound quality will be phenomenal because it’s purpose-built for audio and then the visuals - the size of this canvas is phenomenal. It’s 120,000 sq feet of LED screen inside and there’s also another screen on the outside of the building which we will get to play with from time to time.

“So the combination of different technologies gives us the chance to do the kind of show that’s never been done. And that’s the thing that always gets U2 excited, is the idea that we’re breaking new ground. We’re innovating and finding a new way to present our music to our fans that marries great audio and the live experience with visuals that meet the songs and add a different layer of understanding to the material.”

He was speaking ahead of the release of ‘Songs of Surrender this Friday, a collection of 40 of their best-known hits which have been reworked with altered lyrics and musical arrangement.

He also told Ryan Tubridy on this morning’s RTÉ Radio 1 show about their trip to visit war-torn Ukraine last year last May.

They performed a 40-minute concert in a train station in Kyiv and also met with “inspiring” President Zelensky as they showed their support for the country’s plight.

He said he had a “whole host of mixed feelings and emotions.”

“I was a little trepidatious because you’re arriving by train from Poland.

"Drawing into the main station from Kyiv, aware that this is a real war zone. We found out later that missiles had arrived into the city at that moment,” he said.

“We toured some of the areas that the Russians had occupied and you understand the horrors that went on in those part of Ukraine. We visited the mass graves of civillians that had just been killed and that was extremely upsetting obviously.

“But we left feeling that this is a united country behind a just cause and it’s very hard. I can’t imagine the Ukrainian people and the miliary not prevailing in the end.

“I feel so sorry for all the Russian conscripts being used as cannon fodder...it’s a terrible position that they find themselves in. It’s one man on a crazy mission so it was quite a trip.”

The Edge said life is currently “very busy” and reflected on the “weird experience” of not performing during the pandemic.

“I’ve been okay, the lockdown was weird for everybody but if you’re a songwriter, it was just an excuse to put your head down and work,” he told Tubridy.

“I found it in some ways beneficial and that’s a weird thing to say but it is the case. Not being on stage felt a bit weird. We had just come off a five-year cycle of touring, so you miss that.

“But itching to do some more shows and itching to get some new music out.”

U2 are set to release Songs of Surrender, which is a reinterpretation of some of their best-known classics.

The Edge said the band wanted to make the lyrics “reflect where we’re at today” and give the songs a new burst of life.

“There’s something about songs to me that are like gifts. Suddenly this thing exists, which didn’t exist before and if they’re a strong piece of work they have this power to become part of the fabric of people’s lives.

“In this case, both Bono and I had a long-standing belief that in some of our early recordings, we were just way wound up. We were intense young men trying to prove ourselves and the recordings reflected that.

“Listening back, we always felt, ‘wow we could probably do these in a different way that would make the songs shine’, just as pure songs, not necessarily as new recordings.

“Just to give a different dimension to those songs and we’ve seen it work on a couple of classics when we would play them live.”