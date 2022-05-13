The Divine Comedy, baby raves and laughter yoga all on offer at Kaleidoscope Festival 2022

The Divine Comedy will bring their eclectic sounds to the main stage of the Kaleidoscope Festival this year as they and Jerry Fish’s Electric Sideshow are the latest acts to be added to the lineup.

Kaleidoscope Music and Arts Festival will take place at Russborough House, Co Wicklow, on June 24-26, and features top acts such as Feeder, James Morrison, Lyra and a live set from Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats.

Jerry Fish holds the exalted position of Ringmaster of the whole festival, and will make the main stage his home for the weekend – hosting, performing and welcoming special guests on stage.

The festival bills itself as a family friendly event and will even feature baby raves, porridge parties and laughter yoga among dozens of activities to cover all ages.

Festival goers will be treated to three days of music and entertainment spread over 12 stages, situated in the beautiful surrounds of the stunning County Wicklow estate.

The programme will offer those seeking a balanced weekend a wide range of activities as part of the programme.

Laughter yoga, tug-of-war, peddle-push Go-carts, paddle boarding, kayaking, zip lining, a daily 5k run, archery, tai chi, drumming workshops, a skate park, castle, croquet, and even welly-throwing competitions are all part of the offering.

There will also be a cinema, science shows and many workshops to keep everyone entertained.

Organisers have said the festival, which wishes to encourage a healthy and balanced approach to living, is “the only music festival to have incorporated a sports and wellness programme to festivities”.

Organised 5k and 2.5k races kickstart Saturday and Sunday before school fun day events such as egg-and-spoon races and three-legged dashes. There are also family soccer matches scheduled, as well as rugby and Gaelic football training sessions for those wishing to hone their skills.

For those who are brave at heart, zoom through the air on the zipline, clamber to new heights on the climbing wall, and see how well you can shoot on target as you get to grips with a bow and arrow and the ancient art of archery.

Family cycles on the nearby greenway are also on offer while water sports aficionados are also catered for with the 200-year-old secret tunnel from the grounds of the estate to Blessington Lake allowing revellers to kayak, go boating on the lake or test your balance at stand-up paddleboarding.

The World’s largest bouncy castle also returns to the festival in 2022 which is sure to tire out the little ones, and the not-so-little.

The Woodland Spa will help those looking for a chill weekend to unwind with massages while Tai Chi and meditation are also offered to attendees, not to mention laughter yoga for those in need of a giggle and a stretch.

Drumming workshops will also be on offer to those who wish to make music as well as enjoy the weekend’s acts.

Weekend, day tickets and family passes for Kaleidoscope are available on Ticketmaster or the festival website.