The death of the office and Wandavision: What we’ll be doing, watching and listening to in 2021

So. That was 2020 then. A year packed with developments, newcomers and innovations, and it looks as though 2021 will be every bit as eventful on that front at least. Taking a look inside our crystal ball may seem like a fool’s errand after the year that was, but let’s see what trends 2021 might have in store for us.

We’ll be having a crush on… Daryl McCormack

Who will take over Paul Mescal’s crown as the breakout star of 2021? Our money’s on this Tipperary native. With credits on Vikings and Peaky Blinders already on his CV, McCormack will be next on screen in Pixie, opposite Ben Hardy and Olivia Cooke. He has recently wrapped shooting on the much-anticipated Amazon TV series Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy book series. Expect to see a lot more of him soon.

We’ll be getting better with… telemedicine

Irish doctors have recently made a successful drone drop of diabetes medicine to the Aran Islands, meaning that medicine and medical supplies could be delivered to your doorstep in the near future. Further proving that digital medicine is very much here to stay, the World Health Organisation (WHO) have released their first guidelines on digital health interventions.

We’ll be using… virtual reality and augmented reality

The two technologies have grown significantly in 2020, and companies like Microsoft will be making the experience bigger, better and more accessible. Think remote assistance, virtual sports events and facial-expression recognition, all of which is likely to be even more widespread with the growth of 5G.

Expand Close We'll be seeing a lot more of Daryl McCormack in 2021. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp We'll be seeing a lot more of Daryl McCormack in 2021. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

We’ll be nerding out with… Wandavision

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for a big year (Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Solider are slated for release on Disney+ this year). Yet Wandavision is a TV series that looks set to appeal to non-believers too. Hailed for its boundary-pushing originality, Wandavision sees Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living their most sedate lives out in the ’burbs, all while trying to conceal their superpowers. The series takes place in the aftermath of events in Avengers: Endgame. Come for the 1950s period detail, stay for the wizard effects.

Our kids will be reading… Aldrin Adams and the Cheese Nightmares

Ross O’Carroll-Kelly writer Paul Howard delivers his debut solo children’s book (after co-writing books with Gordon D’Arcy). Aldrin Adams is an ordinary boy with an extraordinary superpower: when he eats cheese just before he goes to sleep at night, he can enter into other people’s dreams, and their nightmares.

We’ll be checking back in with... Gilead

It’s true, a new season of The Handmaid’s Tale is slated for release later in the year. Last time we saw her, June has managed to (just about) escape Gilead and now finds herself reunited with her husband, navigating a new life in Canada as a refugee.

Expand Close A new season of The Handmaid's Tale is due out in 2021 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A new season of The Handmaid's Tale is due out in 2021

We’ll be reading... Malibu Rising

If you loved Daisy Jones & The Six (and who didn’t?), you’ll love Taylor Jenkins Reid’s follow-up, set in 80s California. Four famous siblings throw an epic party in the family mansion, but over 24 hours, the lives of the Riva family — and their legendary Rockstar father, Mick — are about to change forever.

We’ll be setting the recorder for... Nine Perfect Strangers

David E. Kelley is set to deliver the adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel to Hulu this year — news that will excite fans of Big Little Lies and The Undoing. As happened with these two projects, Kelley reunites with Nicole Kidman and the series charts the comings and goings of nine Australians who attend a 10-day ‘transformational’ retreat at a swanky mind and body resort. Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon and Melissa McCarthy round out the cast.

We’ll be mourning... the office

According to futurist Ray Hammond, the death of the office as we know it is pretty much imminent. Before the pandemic, only two per cent of office staff in the UK regularly worked from home. “The lockdown forced office workers to work from home and has been unexpectedly successful, so much so that governments in the UK, US, and Germany are planning legislation to give office staff the legal right to work from home,” Hammond says.

We’ll be seeing a lot more of... actress Gemma-Leah Devereux

The Dublin actress beat out several young hopefuls when she was cast as Judy Garland’s daughter Liza Minnelli in Judy. Starring opposite Jessie Buckley and Renee Zellweger, 30-year-old Devereux has been in fierce demand since. She took on a role in Dead Happy, the hotly anticipated feature directed by award-winning cinematographer Robbie Ryan. In 2021, she will also appear in Paddy Slattery’s Broken Law alongside her former Cardboard Gangsters co-star John Connors. She’ll be in our living rooms too, starring in the thriller Smother.

Expand Close Adele is set to release a new album / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adele is set to release a new album

We’ll be listening to... Adele

Well, hopefully. It’s been five years since Adele’s last album 25, and its follow up is very much in the works. Adele had disappeared into the studio with Raphael Saadiq and John Legend last year with a view to possibly releasing an album in September, but Covid put paid to that. Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickins recently told Music Week magazine that the end result will be “ready when it’s ready”.

We’ll be trying not to call her the next Sally Rooney... Louise Nealon

Nealon (27), who lives on her family farm in Kildare, has already been the subject of much-heated chatter in the industry, thanks to her exquisite coming of-age-story Snowflake. Nealon’s agent Marianne Gunn O’Connor has already sold the rights of the novel to Element Pictures, the production company responsible for bringing Normal People to the screen.

We’ll be scoffing... charcuterie

If Pinterest’s 2021 trend predictions are anything to go by, the artfully put-together charcuterie is set to be big news. Already, Irish businesses like The Good Food Store, Gourmet Food Parlour and The Divine Foodie have created stunning grazing boxes for our delectation, but the trend could incorporate breakfast, tacos or even sweet treats in the months to come.

We’ll be getting ready with... ‘skinimalism’

It’s bye-bye statement make-up and heavy contouring, and probably not a moment too soon. Thanks in part to our pared back lives in 2020, it’s very likely we will be embracing understated make-up and simpler looks.

Expand Close Maple sugar is emerging as less-processed alternative to granulated sugar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maple sugar is emerging as less-processed alternative to granulated sugar

We’ll be trying... alternative sugars

We may feel like ditching traditional granulated sugars, but will still want life to be sweet. Chefs are making lots of noise about maple sugar, a low-GI alternative to regular sugar, which apparently works well in Keto brownies. There’s also coconut sugar, which has become increasingly popular in the US.