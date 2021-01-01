| 4.3°C Dublin

The death of the office and Wandavision: Top trend predictions for 2021

Tanya Sweeney looks at what we’ll be doing, watching and listening to over the next 12 months

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen star in Marvel&rsquo;s series Wandavision Expand

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen star in Marvel’s series Wandavision

Tanya Sweeney

So. That was 2020 then. A year packed with developments, newcomers and innovations, and it looks as though 2021 will be every bit as eventful on that front at least. Taking a look inside our crystal ball may seem like a fool’s errand after the year that was, but let’s see what trends 2021 might have in store for us.

We’ll be having a crush on… Daryl McCormack

Who will take over Paul Mescal’s crown as the breakout star of 2021? Our money’s on this Tipperary native. With credits on Vikings and Peaky Blinders already on his CV, McCormack will be next on screen in Pixie, opposite Ben Hardy and Olivia Cooke. He has recently wrapped shooting on the much-anticipated Amazon TV series Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy book series. Expect to see a lot more of him soon.

