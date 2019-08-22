The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance stars hit the carpet for European premiere
The series will premiere on Netflix on August 30.
Stars of The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance hit the purple carpet for the European premiere of Netflix’s fantasy series.
Age Of Resistance is a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 film The Dark Crystal and explores the world of Thra created in the original movie.
It uses a combination of puppetry and CGI and features the voice talents of Rocketman star Taron Egerton and Game Of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, who play elf-like creatures known as Gelfling.
Emmanuel was among the stars attending the premiere in London on Thursday and wore a floral, long-sleeved dress for the occasion.
The Game Of Thrones actress teamed the dress with a clutch bag and black heels.
Hannah John-Kamen, who also starred in Game Of Thrones, is voicing Naia in the fantasy series.
She wore a black dress with a plunging neckline on the carpet.
Executive producer Halle Stanford was also in attendance at the premiere.
She wore a turquoise dress with sandals.
PA Media