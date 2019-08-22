Stars of The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance hit the purple carpet for the European premiere of Netflix’s fantasy series.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance stars hit the carpet for European premiere

Age Of Resistance is a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 film The Dark Crystal and explores the world of Thra created in the original movie.

It uses a combination of puppetry and CGI and features the voice talents of Rocketman star Taron Egerton and Game Of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, who play elf-like creatures known as Gelfling.

Nathalie Emmanuel attending the European premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Ian West/PA)

Emmanuel was among the stars attending the premiere in London on Thursday and wore a floral, long-sleeved dress for the occasion.

The Game Of Thrones actress teamed the dress with a clutch bag and black heels.

Hannah John-Kamen wore a black dress while attending The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance premiere (Ian West/PA)

Hannah John-Kamen, who also starred in Game Of Thrones, is voicing Naia in the fantasy series.

She wore a black dress with a plunging neckline on the carpet.

Halle Stanford is the executive producer of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Ian West/PA)

Executive producer Halle Stanford was also in attendance at the premiere.

She wore a turquoise dress with sandals.

The cast and crew attending the European premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Ian West/PA)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will premiere on Netflix on August 30.

PA Media