The Crown's Josh O'Connor can't wait to be Jessie Buckley's Romeo

THE Crown's Josh O'Connor has said he cannot wait to start working with Kerry star Jessie Buckley on their new version of Romeo and Juliet in London.

The actor, who has shot to fame playing Prince Charles in the hugely successful Netflix series, said production will begin this week on a National Theatre version of Shakespeare's play that would be filmed instead of having a live audience.

O'Connor (30) said he was a big fan of Chernobyl and Wild Rose star Buckley.

"We've been friends for many years and have been trying to do something together for a very long time," he said.

"Romeo and Juliet came up about just over a year ago. They approached us about it together and we jumped at the chance.

"We thought, 'This is probably our last chance to play Romeo and Juliet, otherwise we're getting a bit old'.

Joy

"We were devastated that we're not able to do it as a live production, although maybe we'll do it later down the line, but for now, we start on Monday.

"The joy of this is, I think, we're going in and we're going to make it whatever it is. We're going to discover it together.

"It might well turn out to be something like the kind of Uncle Vanya on 42nd Street, or it could be more of a National Theatre live version or it could be more of a filming version.

"We're not entirely sure, and that's the joy."

The Durrells star said stage acting was similar to television and film in some ways.

"If you know the words and understand the character, if you've done the work, it's just a different venue," he said.

"The theatre was my first love, so I'll never stop loving it.

"I can't wait to be able to come back and see theatre and stand on stages again. I really miss that."

