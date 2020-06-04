The Crown up for TV Baftas – but Olivia Colman’s Queen is snubbed

Olivia Colman has missed out on a nomination (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Crown and Chernobyl lead the way at this year’s TV Baftas – but Olivia Colman misses out.

Royal Netflix story The Crown is up for best drama series, and supporting actress and actor for Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Josh O’Connor as a young Prince of Wales.

But the Queen herself – Oscar-winner Colman played the monarch – is snubbed.

Gritty Sky drama Chernobyl – an unflinching portrayal of the events surrounding the 1986 nuclear disaster – is a heavy hitter in the nominations.

It is up for best mini-series, as well as leading actor for Jared Harris and supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard.

Chernobyl is showered with nominations – 11 – in the craft categories, meaning it is the biggest nominee, with 14, for the TV and craft gongs combined.

BBC Three hit Fleabag is up for three of the main TV awards, including scripted comedy.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford, who played sisters in the show, are both nominated, for best female performance in a comedy programme.

Fleabag is up against three Channel 4 shows – Catastrophe, Derry Girls and Stath Lets Flats – for best scripted comedy.

Dominic Cummings’ story – Brexit: The Uncivil War – could win best single drama for Channel 4.

It featured Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of the Vote Leave mastermind – before his time as Number 10 adviser – and told the story of the controversial, data-driven political campaign for Brexit.

Glenda Jackson is up for leading actress, for her return to the screen in BBC One drama Elizabeth Is Missing.

She is up for the gong for her role in the drama on a “woman’s struggle with dementia”, 50 years after her first nomination for a Bafta Film Award.

The actress and former MP is up against Jodie Comer in Killing Eve, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack.

Newsnight’s interview with the Duke Of York is in the running for best news coverage.

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime is also nominated – months after the BBC announced her programme would be axed as part of a string of cuts.

EastEnders has been snubbed in the soap/continuing drama category, despite triumphing last year.

Casualty, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Holby City are up for the award.

Leaving Neverland, the explosive documentary which featured interviews with two men who allege the late Michael Jackson routinely abused them as boys, is up for best factual series.

The BBC has 48 TV Bafta nominations – not including craft – while Channel 4 has 22, ITV has 10, and Netflix and Sky both have eight, according to Bafta figures.

Leading actor features Callum Turner from The Capture, Harris in Chernobyl, Stephen Graham in The Virtues and Takehiro Hira in Giri/Haji.

A separate gong, voted for by the public, Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award, features a confessional scene in Fleabag and Nessa’s Gavin & Stacey proposal among the contenders.

The awards will be hosted by Richard Ayoade behind closed doors and winners will accept their gongs virtually.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony will air on Friday July 31 on BBC One with the British Academy Television Craft Awards taking place online on Friday July 17.

