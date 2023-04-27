The Crown season six: Netflix release first-look pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton ahead of new season

Ed McVey as Prince William in The Crown

William, played by Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy, from the sixth season of Netflix’s The Crown. Photo: Justin Downing/Netflix. — © Justin Downing/Netflix

Netflix has released the first-look images of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the widely anticipated sixth season of The Crown.

The final instalment of the popular series will see the debut of Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

It will follow the royals into the 21st century, depicting Kate and William's romance at St Andrew's and closing with the king's 2005 wedding to the then Camilla Parker Bowles.

Mr McVey (23) takes on the role in the later episodes of this sixth season in what is his professional screen debut following his graduation from the Drama Centre London in 2021.

Ms Bellamy (19) was cast as Kate after submitting an audition tape following a casting call on social media.

As the series enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can.

Also beginning life as a university student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.

The pair filmed for the upcoming series in St Andrews, Scotland earlier this year, enjoying some of the real-life locations that their characters frequented twenty years ago.

The sixth series of The Crown also stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown tells the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self.

The series focuses on the personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries behind the great events that shaped the monarchy over the decades.