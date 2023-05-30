The best festivals in Ireland this June

From trad-music extravaganzas to fun foodie days out, the best cultural events and a feast of family favourites, here’s your ultimate guide to the best events in June

Listowel Writers’ Week, May 31-June 4

There’s an impressively varied programme for this year’s Writers’ Week, with numerous names from the Irish lit scene (Liz Nugent, Paul Muldoon, Elaine Feeney, musician Paul Brady) as well as the international one. A highlight will surely be Richard Ford in conversation with Joseph O’Connor. Alongside the usual chats and interviews are walking tours, sea swims, poetry corners and various workshops. writersweek.ie

Bloom. Picture: Fennell Photography

Bloom, June 1-5

Ireland’s largest gardening festival returns to the Phoenix Park this summer. Alongside the striking show gardens, you’ll find a focus on food, with demos and talks from well-known names including Neven Maguire, Catherine Fulvio and Rory O’Connell, and more than 80 food and drink producers. The family-friendly event also has lots for kids, including discos, magic shows and storytelling. bordbiabloom.com

What's on for the June Bank Holiday weekend

Carrick Carnival, June 1-5

Carrick-on-Shannon hosts its annual carnival on the June bank holiday weekend, with plenty of family fun in the mix. Expect a car show, a funfair, workshops, music, céiliís and competitions in the picturesque Leitrim town. facebook.com/carrickcarnival

Kilkenny Cat Laughs

Cat Laughs, June 2-4

Possibly Ireland’s most famous comedy festival, Cat Laughs has been running in Kilkenny since 1995. It returns for another year of fun and frolics over the June bank holiday weekend, where the cream of Irish and international comedy will converge on venues across the city centre in a bid to generate as many belly laughs as possible. thecatlaughs.com

BikeFest. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

BikeFest, June 2-5

Petrolheads, rejoice! Motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world converge in Killarney each summer for BikeFest, which celebrates its 15th year in 2023. A celebration of motorbikes and rock music, it’s a free, family-friendly event with entertainment in the Bike Village, three live music stages (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Metallica cover acts and lots more) and a jam-packed programme for rev-ellers. irelandbikefest.com

Carrickmacross Street Festival, June 2-5

A festival that is the epitome of ‘community-based’, the streets of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, come alive every June bank holiday weekend. Kicking off with the famous themed opening parade on Friday evening, you can expect street entertainers, fire-eaters, face painters, a variety of live music, a dog show, a magic show, a teddy bear’s picnic for the kids as well as an array of stalls from local food and craft suppliers throughout the weekend. carrickmacross.ie/festival

K-Fest, June 2-5

Killorglin is clearly spoilt for summer festivals. As well as the famous Puck Fair, K-Fest takes a modern approach to celebrating the Co Kerry town’s creative and artistic community. More than 60 events will take place over the June bank holiday weekend, including a circus street show, music and bands from around Ireland, theatre, workshops, exhibitions and more. kfest.ie

Wild Roots, June 2-4

In one aspect at least, Sligo’s Wild Roots festival steals a march on the competition. Buy a ticket and a friend comes for free. It is, organisers say, an effort to make the cost of living that bit easier. Fair dues to them. The line-up includes Rudimental, Daithí and Ham Sandwich. wildroots.ie

SCS Killaloe Chamber Music Festival, June 2-4

For classical music lovers, the SCS Killaloe Music Festival in Co Clare is a must. Bringing together musicians from across Ireland and the world, artistic director Katherine Hunka has put together a programme that includes the works of Bach, Rachmaninov, John Kinsella and more. Events will take place in the historic twin towns of Killaloe and Ballina, with many of the performances occurring in the stunning St Flannan’s Cathedral. killaloemusicfestival.com

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit, June 3&4

The long-standing festival in the attractive grounds of Dublin’s Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, has gravitated toward dance acts in recent years, and that’s largely the case this year, too. Saturday’s line-up includes ex-BBC DJ and Dubliner Annie Mac, while Sunday is all about Eric Prydz and the mouthy, confrontational Slowthai. forbiddenfruit.ie

Timahoe Heritage Festival, June 3&4

If Vikings are your thing, this is the festival for you. The historic village of Timahoe, Co Laois (location of monasteries, Viking raids and more), promises a fun and interactive family-friendly festival. It involves a reproduction of a Viking village, workshops, displays in everything from medieval cookery to beekeeping, as well as more contemporary pursuits like funfairs and fancy dress. timahoeheritagefestival.com

Carlow Arts Festival, June 7-11

Carlow Arts Festival has a simple mission statement: to make art accessible to everyone. The multidisciplinary event, founded in 1979, is one of the first to kick off the summer festival season with a carefully curated selection of dance, street arts, spectacle, literature, circus, visual arts, film, music and theatre events. This year, that includes Belgian dance concert BodyBodyBodyBody; Goodnight Egg, a play for children aged three to six; and Without Sin, a “contemporary confessional for the modern sinner”. carlowartsfestival.ie

Dublin International Chamber Music Festival, June 7-12

Thought to be the longest-running event of its kind in Ireland, having been first staged in 1970, this festival offers a striking union of magnificent chamber music and the backdrop of the country’s most notable buildings. The pick of the crop is Derry-born pianist Ruth McGinley, who will be performing in the Palladian mansion at Castletown House in Celbridge, Co Kildare. dicmf.com

Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, June 9-11

Lovers of bluegrass, American ‘old time’ and folk music are covered with this popular annual festival in one of the loveliest towns on the Wild Atlantic Way. Since its inception in 2017, it has attracted a large range of overseas acts. America’s Bill and the Belles, Czech outfit The Rustic Robots and Ireland’s own Niamh Dunne are among this year’s attractions. westportfolkbluegrass.com

Doolin FolkFest, June 9-12

County Clare has a folk tradition that is revered, not just in Ireland, but throughout the world. The pretty coastal village of Doolin is one of the county’s music epicentres, and this long-standing festival draws both new and established folk artists. Lisa O’Neill, Aoife O’Donovan and Christy Moore will be flying the flag this year. doolinarts.ie

Cruinniú na nÓg, June 10

Did you know that Ireland is the only country in the world to have a day of free creativity for under-18s? That means an array of activities — from workshops to recitals to tutorials, readings and more — in every town and village in the country, to celebrate and encourage creativity in youngsters. Check the website to see what’s available in your area. cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie

Tradition Now, National Concert Hall, June 10-11

Traditional Irish music is in a very good place right now thanks to the likes of Lankum, Lisa O’Neill and Landless, and this two-nighter at the country’s leading music hall is not to be missed. The first night is headlined by A Lazarus Soul — famed for their 2019 trad-rock album The D They Put Between the R & L — with rising star Maija Sofia among the luminaries on the Sunday. nch.ie

Bloomsday Festival Dublin

Bloomsday Festival, June 12-18

The annual celebration of James Joyce is about more than just donning a straw boater and scoffing gorgonzola cheese sandwiches at Davy Byrne’s. Expect a carefully curated programme of talks, walking tours, theatre, music, film screenings, a kids’ programme and more. Highlights this year include Joe Chester’s performance of his composition Fragments of Lucia at the James Joyce Tower in Sandycove and Gerry Farrell’s comic one-man show Blooming Ulysses at Bewley’s Cafe Theatre. bloomsdayfestival.ie

Welcome to the Neighbourhood 2023 — Askeaton Contemporary Arts, June 12-25

Founded in 2006, Askeaton Contemporary Arts aims to promote and provide contemporary visual art to the small town of Askeaton, Co Limerick. Within this cultural aim is an annual residency programme called Welcome to the Neighbourhood, which sees invited international artists and Irish counterparts showcase their work in the town each summer. Curated by Michele Horrigan, the festival will culminate with a special open day on Saturday, June 24, featuring all of the new artistic encounters and artworks. Meanwhile, all events are free and open to the public. askeatonarts.com

Malahide Castle shows, selected dates from June 14

Dublin has more than its fair share of big outdoor shows this year with the stately Malahide Castle attracting several major acts. Fancy seeing Blur, Sam Fender or Florence + the Machine? Jump on a Dart and get out to the seaside town. It all kicks off with one of the most anticipated acts of the year, Depeche Mode, who’ve returned with a superb new album. mcd.ie

Belfast Book Festival, June 14-18

The annual festival run by the Crescent Arts Centre in the Northern Irish capital may have ‘book’ in its title, but it’s pitched as much more than that, with music, theatre, film, comedy and more on its programme. Now in its 13th year, this year’s line-up promises a wealth of interesting discussions with well-known writers, journalists, comedians and more. belfastbookfestival.com

Cork Midsummer Festival, June 14-25

One of Ireland’s biggest and most diverse arts festivals makes its mark on Leeside in June. This year’s programme is as varied as ever, with Landmark’s production of Samuel Beckett’s Happy Days, starring Derry Girls’ actress (and Cork native) Siobhán McSweeney; Sun & Sea, an opera performance on an indoor beach at Cork City Hall; and Island of Foam, a free event that will see John Redmond Street transformed with rainbow-dyed foam courtesy of German artist Stephanie Lüning. corkmidsummer.com

Dalkey Book Festival. Picture: Conor McCabe

Dalkey Book Festival, June 15-18

Salman Rushdie once called it “The best little festival in the world”, which attests to both Dalkey’s charm and star pulling power. The gorgeous Dublin seaside village has attracted some major names from the cultural world over the course of its festival’s illustrious history. This year, speakers include film icon Tom Hanks, Bono, The Edge, Ruby Wax, Brian Cox, Mariella Frostrup, Roddy Doyle, John Banville and more. dalkeybookfestival.org

Taste of Dublin

Taste of Dublin, June 15-18

The annual jamboree that is Taste of Dublin is back in the Iveagh Gardens for an event that can be blissful when the sun shines. Taste can sometimes feel like more of a corporate beano than a food festival, particularly during the evening sessions, but with a line-up of restaurants such as Shouk, Pickle and The Salt Project and brilliant food trucks Bahay and Los Chicanos, you’re guaranteed to eat well. On the demo stage, you’ll find cooks and chefs including Gina Daly, Nico Reynolds and Gráinne Mullins sharing recipes and a bit of banter. tasteofdublin.ie

Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas, June 16-18

This small but exceptionally formed festival always attracts a wealth of big-name Irish and international guests, sharing their creative processes and talking about their work. This year, the programme includes Ruby Wax, Simon Armitage, David Baddiel, Jeremy Irons, Kirsty Lang, Colin Greenwood and Adam Clayton. With more than 80 talks and events spread across six stages in the grounds of the stunning Borris House, there is something to suit every culture-loving attendee’s taste. festivalofwritingandideas.com

Norma Galvin at Body & Soul. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Body & Soul, June 16-18

The idea of the ‘boutique festival’ is 10 a penny these days but it was a comparatively novel idea when Body & Soul got underway at Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath. Its music line-up has been consistently excellent, with Swedish experimentalist Fever Ray and the brilliant homegrown band The Murder Capital among the highlights this year. bodyandsoul.ie

Sea Sessions, June 16-18

The maritime setting of this evergreen Donegal festival means surfing and beach fun is as much a part of the package as the music. There’s a cornucopia of international and homegrown acts to savour. Headliners Kasabian know how to put on a rousing show, and you would imagine that Inhaler will still be on a high a week after supporting Harry Styles at Slane. seasessions.com

Grace Jones

Beyond The Pale, June 16-18

Glendalough Estate in Co Wicklow is famed for its natural and cultivated beauty, and it’s an ideal setting for an ambitious music festival. Headliners Grace Jones, Hot Chip and Leftfield are eye-catching, but there’s pure quality everywhere — from Saint Sister to Oneohtrix Point Never. itsbeyondthepale.ie

Trim Haymaking Festival. Picture: Luna Media

Trim Haymaking Festival, June 18

The Trim Haymaking Festival is touted as a fun-filled family event promoting the cultural history of rural Ireland and our unique Irish heritage. The festival does this through music, song, dance and displaying various traditional work methods and pastimes. Visitors this summer can expect old-style haymaking, wool spinning, a blacksmith demonstration, artisan food and craft stalls, a funfair, and céilí dancing with music by Michael Sexton. trimhaymakingfestival.com

Dublin Pride. Photo: David Conachy

Dublin Pride, June 20-25

The entire month of June is typically dedicated to celebrating Pride on a global scale. Dublin Pride has various LGBTQ+ events across the city, culminating in the famous Pride march on June 24. The Mother Block Party on June 23&24 is the big music event, but the likes of drag powerhouses Davina Devine and Victoria Secret’s annual Pride Party at Vicar Street is also worth checking out. Cork Pride (corkpride.com) runs from July 30-August 6. dublinpride.ie

Hinterland Festival of Literature & Arts, June 22-25

Having returned to in-person audiences last year with a dazzling post-Covid programme of big names from the literary, music, media and arts world, the Hinterland festival in Kells, Co Meath, promises a similarly exciting festival this June. Expect some well-known faces from the Irish arts world, including Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch and RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey, as well as the international scene, while the free Lit Crawl, offering quirkier events in smaller venues, is always popular with crowds. hinterland.ie

Night and Day Festival, June 24&25

The scenic surrounds of Lough Key Forest Park, Co Roscommon, provides the backdrop for this independent festival that promises to be “artist-driven” and “celebrating the very best Irish talent”. There are some stellar names, including international artists Mercury Rev and Anna Calvi and Irish tunesmiths Emma Langford and David Keenan. nightandday.ie

Street Feast

Street Feast, June 25

Wherever you are in Ireland, you can participate in Street Feast, an annual day of street parties and communities getting together to share food and conversation over lunch. Street Feast is all about spending time with your neighbours, and it doesn’t matter if you live in an apartment or house — all you need is a space to bring people together. You can register online to get a free Street Feast party pack, complete with bunting, posters, invites and a DIY guide for inspiration. streetfeast.ie

Kaleidoscope Festival. Picture: Anamaria Meiu

Kaleidoscope festival, June 30-July 2

The popular festival returns to Russborough House this summer with a well-stacked line-up, and not just in its performers. While it has been heralded in recent years as an especially family-friendly option, this year seems to be pushing the boat out in its offerings for small festival goers. From the world’s largest bouncy castle to the festival’s new sports and wellness programme, it is sure to tire out little legs. The line-up holds strong among peers, with Nile Rodgers & Chic, Newton Faulkner and Róisín O set to perform. kaleidoscopefestival.ie