The Beckhams celebrate 21 years of marriage

David and Victoria Beckham have been married 21 years (Ian West/PA)

Victoria and David Beckham have celebrated 21 years of marriage by posting a series of throwback snaps from their relationship.

The couple tied the knot on July 4 1999 with a lavish ceremony, complete with matching thrones and his and hers outfits.

Victoria, 46, posted on Instagram: “Happy Anniversary David Beckham.

“I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said ‘I do’.

“Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx.”

David, 45, set his video montage to the Spice Girls song Say You’ll Be There.

And he wrote: “Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the Spice Girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said, ‘Ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit’.

“Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have four of the most beautiful and perfect kids..

“Thank you and happy anniversary, I love you Victoria Beckham.”

Snaps showed the couple before they had children, together as a family, with their dogs and an array of different outfits over the years.

