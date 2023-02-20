The Baftas promised much but the ceremony felt flat in the end – here’s what the BBC needs to change

There’s two kinds of awards shows — the prim and proper patting-each-other-on-the-back, ‘isn’t cinema wonderful’, ‘aren’t we all heroes in a way’ awards show (the Oscars), and the looser, ‘we’ve given the guests champagne on tap and only a saucer of salad to eat’ awards show (the Golden Globes). Unfortunately, the Baftas couldn’t really decide which camp they were a part of.

The biggest night in British film and vital precursor to the Academy Awards took place Sunday night at London’s Southbank Centre, which signalled a shift from the legendary but stuffy Royal Albert Hall to somewhere a bit more modern.

It was also announced that Withnail & I star and true fame enjoyer, the charming Richard E. Grant, was to host alongside morning TV icon, former Big Brother housemate most famous for breaking a bench, and the best laugh in the UK, Alison Hammond. What could be better?

Unfortunately, despite teaming up this dynamic duo for about 40 seconds at the beginning of the night, Alison was relegated to a green room for the bulk of the show, chatting to award winners and, for some reason, Geri Horner, to ensure that bits of the night were actually live.

Ah yes, that truly unique problem. The Baftas take place too early in the evening to broadcast live. So historically, they have been broadcast two hours later, despite all of the awards having been announced on social media already.

This year, they decided to have a portion of the night live, meaning that the first one and three quarter hours of Richard E. Grant on stage were pre-recorded, but the bits of Alison Hammond asking Dame Helen Mirren if she was going on the lash were live. Then, once they had caught up with each other, the big four awards – rising star, best actor, best actress, and best film – were all broadcast live.

“I knew that Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan had won their awards over an hour before the broadcast even begun”

I get what the BBC was trying to do, but they may as well have not bothered. I simply assumed Alison Hammond’s section was pre-recorded too, and just wanted her back on stage, having the bants with Richard. I knew that Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan had won their awards over an hour before the broadcast even begun.

And because of the pre-record, we as viewers were left baffled when the camera didn’t even cut to Kerry Condon when she won – which, turns out, was because Carey Mulligan was incorrectly announced as the winner, and the chunk of TV was edited out, leaving Twitter to fill in the gaps.

But all of this I could forgive if the audience seemed to be having fun. The show began with a rather brilliant performance from West Side Story’s Ariana De Bose, singing a Sister Sledge medley with a Vogue-esque break bigging up the season’s most successful women. But when the camera panned through the glittering audience, they may as well have been watching a seminar on sound editing. Bar Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Thompson – you can always count on them – there was barely a shoulder shimmy to be seen.

And in between Richard E. Grant’s cute jokes, the atmosphere was dead; the broadcast often returned from the green room to steely silence before our host began speaking again.

I understand that 5pm on a Sunday isn’t the time most people want to be getting lit, but I can watch the Oscars to see the beautiful people drone on about how Netflix is ruining the world.

For the Baftas, I want slightly tipsy speeches and Alison Hammond asking out Colin Farrell, and despite a delightful hosting duo and fantastic musical performances, sadly, they missed the mark. Next year, they must either go fully live or not at all, and commit to what kind of awards show they want to be.