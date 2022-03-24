The Apprentice stars surprise commuters ahead of series finale

Tim Campbell and the finalists of TV show The Apprentice surprised commuters at London Liverpool Street station ahead of the final episode which will see one of them crowned the winner.

The BBC One show finalists Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn posed at a pop-up of the Loser’s Cafe, which offered beverages on the concourse, during morning rush hour on Thursday.

Campbell, who won the first series of the show in 2005 and replaced Claude Littner in the boardroom for the latest season, conducted a BBC Concert Orchestra which performed the show’s famous theme tune to commuters.

Expand Close Harpreet Kaur, Tim Campbell and Kathryn Burn of The Apprentice on the concourse at Liverpool Street Station in London ahead of the final on Thursday evening (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Harpreet Kaur, Tim Campbell and Kathryn Burn of The Apprentice on the concourse at Liverpool Street Station in London ahead of the final on Thursday evening (Ian West/PA)

There was also an appearance by the series’ infamous “Turdal Wave” logo, which welcomed workers into the city on the day the final of the show will be aired.

The winner of the Lord Sugar-fronted business reality show will receive £250,000 of investment into their business and enter a partnership with the tycoon.

Campbell said: “Harpreet and Kathryn are two amazing contestants who have really exemplified what it takes to be a great candidate on the show.

Expand Close Tim Campbell conducts the BBC Concert Orchestra as they perform the theme from The Apprentice (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Tim Campbell conducts the BBC Concert Orchestra as they perform the theme from The Apprentice (Ian West/PA)

“Both have led from the front in terms of winning tasks and both have contributed really well in terms of successful tasks or learning along the way.

“These two young ladies have collaborated, are really passionate and are both determined to succeed.

“It’s going to be a tough decision for Lord Sugar to decide who he is going to invest in.

Expand Close Kathryn Burn and Harpreet Kaur stand next to a logo that was designed in the first episode of The Apprentice (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Kathryn Burn and Harpreet Kaur stand next to a logo that was designed in the first episode of The Apprentice (Ian West/PA)

The Liverpool Street station stunt also coincided with Lord Sugar’s birthday.

Campbell added: “A massive happy birthday to Lord Sugar and today on his birthday he is going to gift someone an amazing £250,000.

“He is an amazing entrepreneur, one of Britain’s greatest.

Expand Close a pop-up Losers’ Cafe was installed in the station for the stunt (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

a pop-up Losers' Cafe was installed in the station for the stunt (Ian West/PA)

“He’s invested over £3 million in business across his time on the show.

“He’s created jobs, given people life-changing opportunities, and he should be someone we are really proud of.”

The Apprentice final will be broadcast at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It will be followed by The Apprentice: You’re Hired spin-off on BBC Two at 10pm, with comedian Tom Allen interviewing the winner, runner-up and Lord Sugar.