The Apprentice star eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef

The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner has been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef after failing to impress the judges with his rendition of a takeaway meal.

He attempted to cook two curries, naan bread, rice and onion bhajis.

Skinner said he thought he “pushed himself too far” by trying to cook five dishes during the semi-final of the cookery competition.

While the judges praised his paneer and pea curry, the other components of his meal came in for criticism.

After being eliminated Skinner, who said he usually orders a takeaway two or three times a week, said: “I can’t say it enough what great fun I’ve had.”

He added: “I will be cooking all the time from now on. It will save me a few quid getting takeaways as well.”

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace said that they had to choose between Skinner, travel presenter Amar Latif and TV presenter Gethin Jones when picking who to eliminate.

Latif, who is the first blind contestant to compete on the programme, said it felt like “a very, very close call”.

“I am so glad I have to the opportunity to keep going,” he added.

"I'm just trying not to cry."

Jones said he was “half expecting” to be eliminated, adding that he has to improve for future rounds of the competition.

During the episode on Wednesday, the contestants had to cook a meal for a celebration of the 90th birthday of the Guide Dogs For The Blind charity.

Actor Phil Daniels, comedian Judi Love, Olympians Sir Matthew Pinsent and Sam Quek and YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf remain in the competition.

The judges said those five contestants performed best in the takeaway round of the competition.

PA Media