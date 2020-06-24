The Apprentice postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Baroness Brady, Lord Sugar and Claude Littner, from The Apprentice (BBC/PA)

The 2020 series of The Apprentice has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A special highlights series will instead air later in the year on BBC One.

The series usually returns to screens in October, with Lord Sugar choosing his new business partner in December.

A statement on Twitter said: “Sadly, we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020.

“Production safety and the wellbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority.

“Whilst this is understandably disappointing news, you can still get a weekly fix of memorable moments from the past 15 years in a special highlights series airing later in 2020 on BBC One.”

The 2019 series was won by artisan bakery boss Carina Lepore, who secured a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

She faced recruitment company owner Scarlett Allen-Horton after the pair were whittled down from the starting line-up of 16 entrepreneurs.

