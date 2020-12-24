The 2020 quiz: test your news, sport and entertainment knowledge for the chance to win prizes

Socially distanced: The first cabinet meeting of the 33rd Dáil in June. Both Eamon Ryan and Micheál Martin get honourable mentions in our zeitgeist awards

POLITICS

In February, a general election took place on a Saturday for the first time in modern history – but on what day of the week was Micheál Martin elected Taoiseach? Which hotel hosted the infamous ‘Golfgate’ dinner? Which Sinn Féin TD got elected to the Dáil despite going on a foreign holiday during the election campaign? Where was Leo Varadkar when he first announced that the country’s schools, colleges and childcare facilities would close in response to the Covid-19 pandemic? Who was appointed the new Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth this year? How many seats did Sinn Féin win in the general election? Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness replaced Phil Hogan as Ireland’s nominee to the European Commission after the ‘Golfgate’ controversy. Which Dáil constituency did she contest in the 2007 general election? There are six elements to the ministerial portfolio held be Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin. Can you name them? Which TD attracted criticism for proclaiming ‘Up the Ra’ in an election victory speech? Who is the leader of the DUP at Westminster? Who said “There is nothing I would like better right now than a pint in some rural pub in an idyllic village in the west of Ireland”? Which senator this month revealed she suffered harassment for five years? What was the (suitably Irish) name of the storm that battered the country on election day? Who is the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland? Who became leader of the Labour Party in April? What is the name of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s dog? Name Shane Ross’s memoir, published this year. What new pet did President Michael D Higgins welcome from Kylemore Abbey? In October, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned Nphet advice on entering Level 5 was “not thought through”. On which programme did he make the comments? It caused divisions in the Green Party – but which country does the CETA trade deal involve?

ENTERTAINMENT

Paul Mescal became the breakout star of 2020, after co-starring in the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. What was the name of his character? Which item of jewellery did he help popularise this year? Staying with Normal People, the former family home of which well-known politician was used to film some of the saucier scenes of the series? Which TV presenter was left bitterly disappointed after their application for government funding for their annual pantomime was unsuccessful? Which well-known stage personality hit the headlines after being refused entry to their local supermarket for bringing their pet into the store, sparking an apology from the manager? Which Trinity-educated actor raised eyebrows over the summer after being photographed looking very cosy with a younger actress? Which diminutive rock’n’roller died at the age of 87? In which city was Eurovision 2020 due to be held? Who recorded an album called Folklore duringlockdown?1 What movie won the Academy Award for best picture in 2020? Which hit Netflix series was named after an opening move in chess? Which film set in China saw its cinema release cancelled and instead went straight to Disney Plus? Which politically charged rock/rap group were due to play Electric Picnic this year? Who won Strictly Come Dancing earlier thismonth? Which zookeeper was featured in the Netflix hit Tiger King? The new documentary movie Songs For While I’m Away charts the life of which rocker? Which Cartoon Saloon animation is already tipped for a host of awards? Who curated and headlined Independent.ie’s Rock Against Homelessness gig? Which new film was berated for its corny Oirishaccents? Which Irish TV presenter announced she was pregnant with partner Iain Stirling?

WORLD

Boris Johnson became a father again during 2020. What is the baby boy’s name? Joe Biden claims his Irish heritage in which two counties? What do Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya and Donald Trump have in common? Who won an overall majority by a landslide, in a country usually governed by coalitions? Who is Lloyd Austin? Who is President of the European Commission? Which European country was the first to impose a national lockdown due to Covid-19? Which world leader was wrongly rumoured to be deceased in the springtime? In what month did the World Health Organisation declare Covid-19 a pandemic? Meghan and Harry gave up their royal duties and have relocated to which country? Name the high profile book about the couple that was released last summer. What was ‘Word of the Year’ according to the Collins English dictionary? Which country began the year battling raging fires nicknamed the ‘Black Summer’? Which country became the 30th to join Nato in March? Which two planets were in ‘great’ conjunction at the end of the year? Exiled Belarusian politician Sviatlana Tikhanovskay a regularly visited which Irishtown as a child Pope Benedict XVI became the longest lived pope. How old is he? Which company’s vaccine was the first to be approved in the UK and Europe? The US placed sanctions on which country for purchasing a missile from Russia? Name the Iranian general killed in a drone strike at the start of the year.

SPORT

Which star of the 1982 Football World Cup passed away recently? Who scored the last of Ireland’s four tries against Wales in February 2020? Who is the current US Women’s Tennis Champion? Which four teams were the number one seeds for the 2023 Rugby World Cup? What made the Tribeswomen very unhappy in December? Which team ended Leinster’s bid for a fifth European Cup? Who won the 2020 Europa League? Who won the 2020 US Masters? Who taunted Irish rugby about their alleged reliance on overseas players? How many goals were scored in the All Ireland Hurling Final? Who won the 2020 Super Bowl? Which GAA county team does Mickey Harte currently coach? Who passed away in 2020 and once said: ‘I wasn’t very good at playing football…’ What was the last Six Nations match played in March before lockdown? Liverpool were confirmed Premier League winners when Chelsea defeated which team on June 26? How many seconds did it take Dean Rock to score the first goal in the All-Ireland senior football final? Which French team did Munster stun on the same day as that final? Where were the Olympics due to be held in 2020? Name the documentary series focused on the career of basketball legend Michael Jordan. Who did Dublin Ladies beat to secure a historic fourth All-Ireland in a row?

