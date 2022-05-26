‘The 2 Johnnies’ host among 40 men ‘catfished’ by one woman

Born in June 1986, Johnny B (pictured right, real name Johnny O’Brien) is from Cahir. Smacks (Johnny McMahon) is four years older and hails from Roscrea. Picture by Emma Synnott

Comedy duo ‘The 2 Johnnies’ delved into the world of ‘catfishing’ on their podcast recently after Johnny “B” O’Brien was strung along by a woman using a fake online account.

The podcast hosts and 2fm DJs dedicated two episodes to the story which they called the ‘The GAA Catfish’.

The word ‘catfish’ was popularised by the American TV show of the same name, which uncovers people who have created fake online dating profiles and social media accounts.

Johnny B (35) said after becoming single last year a “stunning” woman began following him on Instagram and he, in turn, followed her back.

“She's absolutely stunning. Drop-dead gorgeous. She's from Limerick and has 15,000 followers, and it's followed by a few people I know personally,” he said.

"So, one night I'm looking at her stories and I said, go on. I'll send her an old DM.”

Read More

The Tipperary native said after messaging back and forth, the pair arranged to meet in Limerick one weekend afternoon, but at the last minute he got a panicked phone call from the woman saying she could not longer make the date.

“I'm driving through Pallasgreen on my way to Limerick one Sunday morning when I get a phone call. She's upset, very upset, her aunt has just died…she's very apologetic but I said don't worry about it. I'm so sorry to hear about your aunt,” he added.

Video of the Day

Mr O’Brien said after a further several failed attempts to meet-up, he became suspicious, and started investigating her profile.

With the help of his co-host Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon, and after spending €79 on an app that helps users identify people in photos, the duo concluded that the woman was running a number of fake accounts.

After first sharing the story on May 16, ‘The 2 Johnnies’ said they were contacted by up to 40 men who had also been tricked by the same woman, including high-profile GAA players and men from the entertainment industry.

The duo were keen to state that no one had been duped financially by the woman.

Johnny Smacks said: "We're never going to reveal the identity of anyone that’s connected to this story. All we can hope is that this catfishing stops and anyone who is tempted to do something realises how wrong that is.

“Also, there was nothing illegal in this, there's nobody who has been asked for money or tried to be scammed from these accounts. We need to state that but look, these people have been affected by this, their lives have been affected and it needs to stop.”

Occupational psychologist Louize Carroll was a guest for the second episode focused on the catfishing incident and she said catfishing is sometimes connected with a condition called erotomania, which refers to an obsession with well-known individuals.

She said people who “vulnerable” are more likely to be tricked by someone who has created fake profiles.

“You might have a need to connect emotionally when you’re in a more vulnerable stage of your life. It’s important to have a network around you who can detect that something is amiss when situations like these arise,” she said.