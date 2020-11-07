The 2 Johnnies: ‘Even though we slag, there is always a bit of heart to what we do’

Fifteen minutes into my Zoom call with The 2 Johnnies, we realise we know quite a few of the same people. We also discover that in 2018, the comedy duo moved into a house in Santry, north Dublin, that I had vacated just a month before. These coincidences are not uncommon in Ireland. Chances are with every new person you meet, there is a shared acquaintance somewhere down the line. We laugh and try to gloss over the ‘Irishness’ of the realisation, but then conclude it would be wrong to do so. Because it’s this feeling that you may know The 2 Johnnies personally that has made them into a comedy and podcasting success.

Tipperary natives Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon and Johnny B O’Brien began working together in 2016 when McMahon was a butcher in SuperValu and O’Brien was a hurley maker. After performing at an event for their local GAA club in Cahir, they recognised a comedic spark and have gone on to create an entire brand. Their YouTube channel — which features everything from original songs to sketches — has more than 108,000 subscribers. Their podcast regularly tops the charts, with a weekly listenership of more than 250,000. Add in a shared social media following of nearly 400,000 between Facebook and Instagram, and they have themselves a mammoth following.

This year they took their act to our television screens with The 2 Johnnies Do America, which aired on RTÉ in September. With social media and TV ticked off their list, they have just published their first book, C’mere and I Tell Ya: A Guide to Irish Life. The book is a tonic for the times we live in, taking a humorous look at the rites of passage and habits that define us. Teenage discos, the debs and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ GAA fundraisers are just some of the phenomena discussed in detail. Each chapter finds both McMahon and O’Brien relaying their personal experiences and providing lively advice.

Some might think releasing a book would be a leftfield choice for the pair, but having spent years writing material together, they say it was a natural progression. “We are always creating scripts, so we really enjoy writing anyway,” McMahon says. “I lie on the couch, and I shout all my thoughts at Johnny B, and he transcribes them, and then I do it for him. It’s very cheap therapy.”

For fans of the duo’s sketches and podcast, the book will be an easy transition. The humour is similar — a mix of GAA banter and rural Ireland reflections — and its tone is conversational, with McMahon and O’Brien bouncing back and forth with each other on the pages. This format was intentional. “We want people to feel like it’s the podcast on paper,” McMahon explains. “You are nearly reading it in our voices.”

With the country on lockdown and a strange Christmas ahead, they couldn’t have picked a better time to release a comedy book. “We just want people to laugh,” O’Brien says. “You go on Twitter these days, and it is toxic. You want to shove your head down the cistern. We say go into the book, forget about what’s going on, have a laugh, and go down memory lane. Even if you don’t like us, you will like the book.”

Their style may not be for everyone, but they both take negativity with a pinch of salt. Having been in the comedy business for nearly four years, they understand what comments to take seriously. “If you like us, that’s great, but we don’t care if you don’t,” McMahon says. “You can get a negative comment and sulk around, but whoever is writing the comment is living a fairly sad life. It’s more about them. We can take it.”

The 2 Johnnies’ biggest draw is their relatability. Even over Zoom, chatting to them is like being pulled into a small rural pub on a rainy evening after a county championship match. “Whether you are from Cork or Donegal, you can relate to the book or the podcast and what we are talking about,” McMahon says. “Because we are just two ordinary lads who have a mad job.”

Humour may be the book’s focus, but some parts, like the chapter on the post-crash years in Tipperary, are quite touching. “If you met the people we were talking about in the book, you wouldn’t be crying,” laughs O’Brien. “But seriously, even though we slag, there is always a bit of heart to it when it comes to The 2 Johnnies.”

This heart was seen in a recent podcast episode where the duo discussed body image, which is viewed as a predominantly female issue. In it, McMahon opened up about his own struggles with his appearance and weight. The admission was raw and vulnerable, and they received thousands of messages in response.

“Men don’t talk about it,” McMahon says. “I just wanted to get my story across and say that I’ve been conscious and have felt the effects of it. But there is pressure on men from all these TV shows and Instagram posts. Even now, club players look like professional athletes, but it’s not attainable for everyone. We got mad stories from lads who have given up county GAA because they aren’t confident in the jerseys.”

Having a large male listenership gives them a space to shatter certain taboos, but they say it’s something they need to be careful with. “We do cover hard topics with funny investigations on things, but we make sure to have nothing too serious because there is a line,” says O’Brien.

McMahon adds: “What we don’t want to do is start talking about stuff we don’t have a clue about... I am definitely not an expert, but I have had personal problems and a bad relationship with food. I felt that I could talk about it because it’s something I know.”

Like everyone else, The 2 Johnnies were not immune to the Covid-19 world. Lockdown cut their TV show short and cancelled their forthcoming gigs.

But with more TV work in the pipeline, it looks like they won’t be stopping any time soon. “We are very lucky,” McMahon says. “There are enough people who like us, and we have made a career out of it. We are here to stay, and if things keep going well, we might eventually get that hot tub we’ve been eyeing up.”

