Thanksgiving comes early for Disney fans as Disenchanted to be released this weekend

Amy Adams as Princess Giselle in 'Disenchanted' on the Enniskerry set in Wicklow

Good news for Irish Disney fans.

The US company’s big-budget follow-up to Enchanted will be released on its streaming service this Friday, November 18, a week earlier than expected.

The much-awaited sequel to the 2007 monster hit starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey and filmed in Wicklow and Dublin’s RDS during the summer of 2021 will go live this weekend.

Called Disenchanted, it was originally scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 24, which coincides with Thanksgiving in America. But director Adam Shankman confirmed that Disney+ is moving the date forward to this week.

“You spoke and Disney+ listened. You said you couldn’t wait so wishes are coming true. New date: one week early, November 18,” he said, adding: “Thanksgiving is coming early this year.”

The trailer for the movie features some colourful scenes set in Enniskerry’s town square, with the clock tower recognisible in the background, as well as the pink-hued house in Greystones that was covered with flowers for the filming.

Locations in Bray and Louth were also used while the ‘green screen’ scenes were shot in the RDS as the entire cast and crew spent several months in Ireland working on the movie.

Set ten years after the original film, it sees Adams reprising her title role as Princess Giselle who falls for handsome New York lawyer Robert (Dempsey) with hopes of living happily ever after.

James Marsden is back as Prince Edward while Maya Rudolph makes her debut as the villainous queen Malvina.

The sequel sees Adams moving to suburbia with her family to a town called Monroeville but as viewers will find out, not everything goes according to plan.

“They have moved to suburbia and it all goes horribly wrong,” said Dempsey.

Producer Barry Johnson said that the first movie was “so beloved” among viewers and this was a chance to “tell a new story.”

The Wicklow-based set of the movie became an attraction in its own right during 2021. Filming started while Ireland was still in lockdown and the town of Enniskerry was besieged by day-trippers keen to see a little bit of Hollywood in action.

The movie wrapped in August but producers had to reshoot some scenes last March in Buckinghamshire due to a “mixed reception” at a test screening.

Adams previously told the Tonight Show that the sequel will feature “a lot more singing and a lot more dancing”.

"The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s, and now I'm not in my 20s," she said.

"It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'"