‘Thank God it’s over’ – Victoria Beckham leads stars saying goodbye to 2020

Victoria Beckham, Dolly Parton and Kylie Jenner were among the stars bidding farewell to a “challenging” 2020 on New Year’s Eve.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer was one of a host of celebrities who rang in 2021 by sharing messages about how tough the past 12 months had been.

But many also posted messages of hope for the future, writing about the lessons they learned amid Covid-19.

Celebrating the end of a “very different year”, Beckham posted a series of photos of her family to Instagram, including a snap of eldest son Brooklyn and his actress fiancee Nicola Peltz.

She wrote: “Happy New Year!! And thank god it’s over! it’s been a very different year (and a very different Christmas) for so many of us but I’m still so grateful for all the memories we were able to make over the past year. here’s to 2021!”

Through all of the darkness, Iâve tried my best to spread some light in 2020. Thank you for coming along for the ride â¤ï¸ See you all in 2021! pic.twitter.com/3c3R57J88X — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 31, 2020

Country music star Parton shared a message of hope with her Twitter followers.

She wrote: “Through all of the darkness, I’ve tried my best to spread some light in 2020. Thank you for coming along for the ride. See you all in 2021!”

Jenner quipped that she was “swimming into 2021” as she posted photos of herself modelling a bikini, while Paris Hilton simply asked her fans: “What are your New Year’s Resolutions?!”

Presenter Fearne Cotton, whose Happy Place mental health podcast found a wider audience in 2020, shared a motivational message on Instagram, urging her followers to make mistakes and use each day as a “catalyst for some positive change”.

“When I wake up tomorrow I’ll still be the same old me. No cooler, no fitter, I won’t have Pinterest worthy shelves or a peachy arse but I will continue to be me and keep showing up. Good vibes to you all,” she wrote.

Actress Lena Dunham addressed her “2020 survivor babies” as she shared a photo of herself sat beside a pink Christmas tree and bunting which read, “2020 is over”.

She offered a series of lessons she had learned this year, including “We never stop being messy” and “Solitude is different than loneliness”.

Happy New Year from our house to yours! Hereâs to a vaccinated 2021 🥂 pic.twitter.com/kZO3HeWMXs — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) December 31, 2020

Presenter Rachel Riley and her husband, ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev, shared a photo of them in front of Buckingham Palace, holding their baby daughter Maven.

She wrote: “Happy New Year from our house to yours! Here’s to a vaccinated 2021.”

