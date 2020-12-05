Tess Daly posts tribute to husband Vernon Kay after I’m A Celebrity final

Tess Daly has shared a tribute to husband Vernon Kay after he came third in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The TV presenter was defeated by DJ Jordan North and eventual Queen of the Castle Giovanna Fletcher.

Strictly Come Dancing host Daly shared a collage of photos of Kay from his time on the ITV show and said he had made their family proud.

She wrote: “LOVE YOU VERN. What a rollercoaster… he went in wanting to make us proud, and he made us beyond proud!!

“He’s a winner in our eyes and we’re just chuffed to have him home! But that cashmere blanket’s going straight in the wash…

“Huge congratulations to @mrsgifletcher and a massive thank YOU for posting, voting, phoning and cheering him on all the way… the support has been overwhelming, we are stunned and so grateful xxx”

Daly previously revealed she had been having sleepless nights while Kay was in the Welsh castle, as she worried about him being cold and not eating enough.

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “Oh my goodness, it feels like he has been away forever. I think about him every moment of every day and I watch him every night.

“Yeah, he is doing brilliantly and it’s lovely watching him but it’s nerve-wracking, it really is. I worry about him being cold, about him not eating.

“Honestly, I have barely slept. I don’t think I have slept more than five or six hours since he has been in there.”

The couple are parents to two daughters – Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11.

PA Media