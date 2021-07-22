Tensions flare in Love Island as new arrival Abigail makes move on Toby

A new arrival has set her sights on Toby Aromolaran in Love Island (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Tensions will flare in Love Island as Chloe Burrows accuses Toby Aromolaran of being “disrespectful” after he says he is open to getting to know new arrival Abigail Rawlings.

The tattoo artist was one of three arrivals who entered the villa on Wednesday night and in scenes that will air on Thursday, she will make a move on Toby, who tells her she is “playing a dangerous game”.

After taking him off for a chat in front of Chloe, with whom Toby is coupled up, Abigail asks him: “Am I going to get you in trouble? Trouble’s fun sometimes.

“Are you scared of a bit of trouble?”

When she asks him what his situation is, Toby tells her: “I’m with Chloe, but I would get to know someone else as well. I would never shut that down

“I would never say I’m set, unless we had that exclusive label. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet.”

Referring to the row he had with Kaz Kamwi over the way he treated her when they were coupled up, Toby added: “I don’t want to repeat on how I made that mistake and obviously disrespected the person, because I did.

“How would you deal with that?”

Abigail tells him: “I would dump Chloe and get with me. At the moment I think it’s something you’re unsure about.”

He replies: “I’m open to getting to know you, does that sound unsure?”

In a later chat with Chloe, she expresses her anger at how Toby is behaving, telling him: “It’s up to you how you want to move. I don’t really have a lot to say to you.

“It should have been shut down if you were that interested in me and that’s obviously not what happened.

“You’re linking arms in front of me. The annoying flirting. That’s disrespectful.

“Do you see any of the other boys doing that? It’s laughable now Toby.”

He tells her: “It’s not like I’ve kissed a girl, do you know what I mean? If you want it to go long term you’re going to have to get tested.”

However, Chloe replies: “It’s not a test for me, it’s for you and you failed.

“If it was me I would have shut it down. Where my head was at that’s obviously not where your head was at.

“You should have told me earlier you were interested like that.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.