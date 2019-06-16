Tension as Love Islanders face a recoupling

Tommy Fury has to choose between Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins as the Love Islanders are told there will be a recoupling.

The boxer is currently with Molly-Mae but is also keen on Maura, who has said the pair have “a connection”.

In Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show the Islanders are told it is time to recouple – with the boys choosing the girls they want to be with – leaving both Molly-Mae and Maura on tenterhooks.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Molly-Mae says: “Obviously, I’m feeling a bit apprehensive.

“I just want to get tonight over and done with.

“I just want to know what Tommy is going to do.”

Maura says: “I don’t know what that man [Tommy] is thinking. He’s very hard to read.”

Tommy also appears to be torn between the two, saying it “doesn’t get more 50-50”.

“It’s crazy because Maura and Molly-Mae are both beautiful girls but I’m sure my final decision will be the right one,” he says.

News of the recoupling also worried Anton Danyluk.

He is getting close to Elma Pazar but is also good friends with Anna Vakili, who was left single when Sherif Lanre departed the show.

“I feel a loyalty to Anna but then on the other hand, with Elma it feels like there is something there,” he says to Joe Garratt.

“I want to do the right thing by Anna but if I do that I’m jeopardising myself here.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

