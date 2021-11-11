Ten community groups receive share of €100,000 TikTok creative fund

Minister Heather Humphreys with Caroline Goulding of TikTok and Anna McGowan of St Patrick's Festival at the launch of the creative fund. Photo: Julien Behal.

Ten community groups and charitable organisations have each received €10,000 each from the TikTok & St Patrick’s Festival creative fund.

The groups in counties Dublin, Cork, Offaly, Louth, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cavan and Donegal will each receive €10,000 from the fund, which was designed to support and inspire creativity in Irish communities.

This €10,000 project award will support the work of these local groups in developing and delivering creative responses to their own unique community challenges. A pop-up community choir, dance workshops, heritage projects and tours, and arts and craft therapy sessions are just some of the projects which will be supported by the fund.

The winners of the €10,000 grants are:

Kabin Studio, Cork, an inclusive community hub which will use the funding to work with young people to launch a series of podcasts and music for International Women’s Day and St Patrick’s Day 2022.

Cavan Autism Education and Training Centre (CAETC), a newly established autism charity will use the fund to create their “Autism & The Arts” project.

Freshly Ground Theatre, Dublin, is a collective of theatre makers which will retell the story of Tír na nÓg with the residents of Glenasmole through audio-guided walks and an art installation in Tallaght.

Creative Lives, a non-profit organisation that champions community and volunteer-led creative activity, and Creative Edenderry, Offaly, a community project that aims to grow and promote creative activity.

Carlingford Lough Heritage Trust, Louth, will create a new cultural event that will bring people of all ages and backgrounds together in Carlingford while raising awareness of the significance of the medieval Tholsel building within the town.

Butler Gallery, Kilkenny, is an art gallery and museum which will provide research events on the River Nore and commission a sculptural intervention on the River Nore.

Discovery Gospel Choir, Dublin, will use the funding to expand their ‘pop up’ community choir.

An Halla Mór An Clochán Liath CLG, Donegal, is a not-for-profit community group in the Gaeltacht area of Donegal which will refurbish and renovate their local community hall to become an arts and culture venue.

Fatima Groups United, Dublin, works in partnership with the local communities of Fatima and Rialto and will create a multi-disciplinary, intergenerational project that promotes cultural diversity in the area.

Purple House Cancer Support, Wicklow, is a community-based cancer support centre which will provide children’s one-to-one Art Therapy sessions & adult art & crafts cancer therapy classes.

This creative investment forms the final part of the €500,000 commitment made by TikTok earlier this year to support St. Patrick's Festival 2021. This took place over six days in March through SPF TV, a dedicated online TV channel, and a historic partnership with Oireachtas TV which brought the Festival to 1.1 million homes in Ireland during lockdown. St. Patrick's Festival 2021 was Ireland’s most significant digital festival to date, with a global reach of more than 102 million global engagements.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said the funds will help voluntary organisations and local groups across Ireland “empower and inspire their communities through arts, culture, and creativity”.

“This fund is a vital tool in helping communities re-invigorate important local projects after a very difficult period. It is great to see such creativity, artistic flair but also real community value in the work of the ten recipients, and I have no doubt the €10,000 award will support these local groups in continuing to deliver creative responses to their own unique community challenges,” Minister Humphreys said.

The artistic journey of each community group, from selection through to the presentation of their creative project, will be captured and shared on both St Patrick’s Festival and TikTok platforms. A selection of work will also be showcased to Ireland and the world during the national St. Patrick’s Festival in March 2022.