Ten community groups receive share of €100,000 TikTok creative fund

Ten community groups and charitable organisations have each received €10,000 each from the TikTok & St Patrick’s Festival creative fund.
The groups in counties Dublin, Cork, Offaly, Louth, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cavan and Donegal will each receive €10,000 from the fund, which was designed to support and inspire creativity in Irish communities.
This €10,000 project award will support the work of these local groups in developing and delivering creative responses to their own unique community challenges. A pop-up community choir, dance workshops, heritage projects and tours, and arts and craft therapy sessions are just some of the projects which will be supported by the fund.
The winners of the €10,000 grants are:
This creative investment forms the final part of the €500,000 commitment made by TikTok earlier this year to support St. Patrick's Festival 2021. This took place over six days in March through SPF TV, a dedicated online TV channel, and a historic partnership with Oireachtas TV which brought the Festival to 1.1 million homes in Ireland during lockdown. St. Patrick's Festival 2021 was Ireland’s most significant digital festival to date, with a global reach of more than 102 million global engagements.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said the funds will help voluntary organisations and local groups across Ireland “empower and inspire their communities through arts, culture, and creativity”.
“This fund is a vital tool in helping communities re-invigorate important local projects after a very difficult period. It is great to see such creativity, artistic flair but also real community value in the work of the ten recipients, and I have no doubt the €10,000 award will support these local groups in continuing to deliver creative responses to their own unique community challenges,” Minister Humphreys said.
The artistic journey of each community group, from selection through to the presentation of their creative project, will be captured and shared on both St Patrick’s Festival and TikTok platforms. A selection of work will also be showcased to Ireland and the world during the national St. Patrick’s Festival in March 2022.