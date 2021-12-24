Your ultimate Christmas TV guide 2021: the best TV shows, festive films and one-off specials to watch in the next 11 days

CHRISTMAS EVE The Greatest Snowman Channel 4, 8pm It’s celebrities on ice, as Dani Dyer, Cherry Healey, Liam Charles, Johnny Vegas and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen travel to an Alpine resort, where they will use snow and compacted ice to construct elaborate snowmen with the help of engineers and experts. Sue Perkins presents.

TV highlights

Christmas in St Patrick’s

RTÉ1, 8.15pm

St Patrick’s Cathedral has been handsomely restored for its 800th anniversary, and is the venue for RTÉ’s traditional Christmas Eve carol recital. There’ll be performances from Lisa O’Neill, Andrea Corr, Tolü Makay, Declan O’Rourke, Sinéad Campbell Wallace, David Brophy’s Frontline Choir and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Top Gear

BBC1, 8.30pm

Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff assemble in the Welsh village of Bethlehem to drive cars they’ve secretly selected for each other on a festive trek across Britain, stopping off to help deliver a huge Christmas tree to the city of Bath.

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Showdown

Channel 4, 9.30pm

Jimmy Carr hosts a Christmas edition of the quiz, with Countdown regulars Susie Dent and Rachel Riley on hand to maintain order as Sarah Millican and Jon Richardson take on Lee Mack and Jason Manford, with guest appearances by Joe Wilkinson and Nick Mohammed.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

BBC1, 5.10pm

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host a festive edition of the show, with guest dancers Fred Sirieix, Jay Blades, Moira Stuart, Mel Giedroyc, Adrian Chiles and Anne-Marie taking to the floor under the watchful eye of judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel-Horwood. And there’ll be music from Sheridan Smith, Gary Barlow and Jamie Cullum.

Winter Journey: Schubert’s Winterreise

BBC4, 7.05pm

Franz Schubert famously finished the Winterreise on his deathbed, and his great song cycle has been challenging singers and musicians ever since. Here Baritone Benjamin Appl and pianist James Baillieu perform the work on the suitably wintry setting of a Swiss mountain pass.

Call the Midwife

BBC1, 8pm

It’s Christmas 1966, and the midwives at Nonnatus House face their busiest December ever as the maternity home is packed with expectant mothers hoping for safe and happy births. And Lucille and Cyril are preparing for their wedding.

Video of the Day

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special

RTÉ1, 9.35pm

As Christmas arrives in Finglas, Agnes is recruited to the church choir, but must promise Father McBride that there will be no singing — and most definitely no dancing. Meanwhile, a Christmas-tree shortage means that Agnes may have to go without.

ST STEPHEN’S DAY

Around the World in 80 Days

BBC1, 5.50pm

David Tennant heads the cast of this new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic 1880s adventure. Rising to the challenge of an outrageous wager at his club, English gentleman Phileas Fogg and his redoubtable valet Passepartout set out to circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days.

Anything Goes

BBC2, 7.40pm

Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot star in this rousing production of Cole Porter’s classic musical filmed at London’s Barbican. When the ocean liner SS American leaves New York on a trip to London, two loved-up couples cause chaos onboard.

All I Want (ed) for Christmas

Channel 4, 8pm

Still smarting about a present you wished and prayed for as a kid but never got? In this show, narrated by Stephen Fry, childhood dreams come true for Jonathan Ross, Robert Webb, Rosie Jones, Martine McCutcheon, Rosie Jones, Aled Jones, London Hughes, Kerry Godliman, Grace Dent, Lucy Porter and Keith Lemon.

A Very British Scandal

BBC1, 9pm

New mini-series based on the extraordinary life of Margaret Whigham, a Scottish heiress whose spectacularly dysfunctional marriage to Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll, would rock the British aristocracy to its core. When she and Campbell first meet, both are married, but that doesn’t stop Margaret falling in love with him and his crumbling ancestral pile, Inveraray, which she vows to restore. With Claire Foy and Paul Bettany.

Seán Ó Riada — Mo Sheanathair

TG4, 9.20pm

Though Seán Ó Riada was just 40 when he died in 1971, the composer’s influence on Irish music was seismic. In this documentary, broadcaster and musician Doireann Ní Ghlacáin — a granddaughter of Ó Riada — tries to find out more about this elusive figure by talking to experts, contemporaries, family and friends.

DECEMBER 27

The Big Night In

RTÉ1, 6.30pm

Doireann Garrihy and Dermot Whelan host this Christmas special in which they play studio games, pull absurd pranks on celebrities, give the audience a few surprises and welcome special guests.

Travel Man

Channel 4, 8pm

Richard Ayoade may have hung up his rucksack, but he has left this most engaging travel show in the capable hands of comedian Joe Lycett, who begins his tenure by taking a trip to Iceland in the company of Bill Bailey. They visit volcanoes, geysers, black sand beaches, and unwind at the Blue Lagoon spa.

The Tommy Tiernan Show

RTÉ1, 9.25pm

Perhaps only Tommy Tiernan could carry off the high-wire act of a talk show on which he gets no prior warning about who he’s going to be talking to. In this Christmas special, he welcomes more celebrity guests for probing and revealing interviews.

Bowie: Starman

RTÉ1, 10.30pm

In this unique new show, music stars Imelda May, Suzanne Vega, Rufus Wainwright, Joe Elliot, Sharon Corr and Christy Dignam join forces with David Bowie’s old band and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to perform some of the great man’s most memorable songs and hits.

DECEMBER 28

Uimhir 6

TG4, 7.45pm

A look at the extraordinary history of No 6 Harcourt Street, a Dublin house that has been home to saints, scholars, British imperialists and Irish revolutionaries. Originally the residence of the Blackwood family, one of whom died at Waterloo, No 6 became the base of John Henry Newman, scholar and theologist, and later served as Sinn Féin’s HQ.

Daniel at Sixty

RTÉ1, 9.25pm

Daniel O’Donnell turned 60 a few weeks ago, and this hour-long special looks back on his life and career, with contributions from Daniel’s wife, Majella, his sister, Margo, and showbiz friends including Cliff Richard, Garth Brooks and Nathan Carter.

Mock the Week End of Year Special

BBC2, 11pm

Not much to laugh about in 2021, you might think, between Covid surges, freak weather events and disastrous climate summits, but Dara Ó Briain and guests will no doubt beg to differ. Regular Hugh Dennis and guest comics join him for a satirical reflection on a year most of us will be glad to see the back of.

DECEMBER 29

The Voice Kids

Virgin Media One, 8pm

Emma Willis presents the final of the junior talent show, as the 16 young singers are joined by their coaches Will.i.am, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Melanie C as the winner of this year’s contest is revealed.

Rachael Blackmore: A Grand Year

RTÉ1, 9.25pm

Filmmaker Ross Whitaker looks back on a remarkable year for Rachael Blackmore, who claimed the lead jockey crown at the Cheltenham Festival, and became the first ever female winner of the Aintree Grand National. With contributions from Ruby Walsh, Henry De Bromhead, Katie Walsh, AP McCoy and Davy Russell.

Heyday

TG4, 10.15pm

Film about the brief but blazing career of Mic Christopher, who began his musical life busking on Grafton Street, rose to fame with The Mary Janes, was almost killed in a motorbike crash, and recorded his one-and-only solo album, Skylarkin’, before dying at 32 while touring with the Waterboys in Holland.

DECEMBER 30

Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard

BBC1, 8pm

Four years ago, a couple of amateur fossil hunters were walking by a freshly dug gravel pit near Swindon when they noticed something protruding from the ground. It was the tip of a fossilised mammoth leg bone — they had stumbled on a mammoth graveyard. Sir David Attenborough joins a team of investigators at the site to find out if Neanderthals might have killed the giant beasts.

Éamonn Ryan — An Máistir

TG4, 9.20pm

Almost a year on from the death of GAA great Éamonn Ryan, his achievements are remembered. A senior footballer of note for Cork during the 1960s, his career blossomed when he turned to management, as he guided the great Cork ladies’ football team that won 10 All-Ireland championships.

I Literally Just Told You

Channel 4, 10pm

Jimmy Carr presents a special celebrity edition of the game show, with Aisling Bea, Lorraine Kelly, Asim Chaudhry and Alex Horne given answers for questions that appear as the contest is happening.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

The Last Leg of the Year

Channel 4, 9pm

Aisling Bea, who seems to be everywhere at the minute, joins Joe Wilkinson, Kish Numar, Vick Hope, Ivo Graham and hosts Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker to explore some of the stranger news stories that emerged during this turbulent year.

The Heart of Saturday Night

RTÉ1, 9.10pm

Una Healy and Loah are at the Round Room in Dublin’s Mansion House to present an evening of music and song, with performances from Nathan Carter, Mary Black, The Crash Ensemble, Shiv and Ryan McMullan, Aoife Ní Bhriain and Mick O’Brien.

Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s Special

RTÉ1, 10.10pm

When Grandad’s brother Micky is released from prison, he shows up at the house asking for €5,000 to invest in a goldmine. Will anyone be daft enough to give it to him? And Winnie has decided that she needs to transform her life.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 10.20pm

Jessica Chastain joins Graham to talk about her new all-female action thriller, The 355, and Peter Dinklage will also be along to talk about playing the tragic lover Cyrano de Bergerac. Other guests include Claire Foy, Cush Jumbo and Joe Lycett.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

The Weakest Link

BBC1, 6.15pm

Romesh Ranganathan presents a new run of the iconic quiz, and tonight, radio and podcast stars, including Grace Dent, Jenni Falconer, Pat Sharp, Joanne McNally and Roman Kemp, will work as a team to try and win up to £50,000 for charity.

Doctor Who

BBC1, 7pm

Aisling Bea guest stars in this special episode as Sarah, who’s working late on New Year’s Eve when she and a customer called Nick find themselves targeted by a Dalek executioner. Only the Doctor can figure out what’s going on.

The Tourist

BBC1, 9pm

Jamie Dornan stars in this new drama series from Jack and Harry Williams about a British man who wakes up in the middle of the Australian outback after being run off the road by a truck. And try as he might, he can’t remember who he is.

JANUARY 2

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Channel 4, 7.45pm

Siobhán McSweeney presents a new season of the pottery show in which contestants try to outdo each other by designing beautiful bowls, cups, utensils and pieces of art. Richard Miller and Keith Brymer Jones do the judging.

Ski Sunday

BBC2, 8pm

As the season builds toward the Winter Olympics in China, Chemmy Alcott and Ed Smith will have all the latest snow sports action from around the world and present highlights of the men’s downhill from Bormio in Italy.

Chieftains Live at Montreux

TG4, 9.30pm

To mark the passing of traditional great Paddy Moloney, TG4 are showing this memorable 1997 performance from the Montreux Jazz Festival, with Moloney and the Chieftains wowing a rapturous crowd.

JANUARY 3

Food Unwrapped’s Healthy New Year

Channel 4, 7.30pm

As the traditional January purge begins, Kate Quilton, Matt Tebbutt and Jimmy Doherty explore what’s best to eat, and they also bust some myths about healthy diets.

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

RTÉ2, 9pm

In 1987, at the height of his fame, Freddie Mercury was diagnosed with Aids. This documentary charts his four-year battle with the disease, and the tribute concert Queen organised in his memory in 1992.

Four Lives

BBC1, 9pm

Drama based on a true story and starring Stephen Merchant as Stephen Port, a serial killer who took the lives of four young men. Sheridan Smith co-stars.

Film highlights

CHRISTMAS EVE

Family

Frozen

BBC1, 1.30pm

In Disney’s 2013 smash, intrepid princess Anna sets off across a wintry wasteland to rescue her unhappy sister. With the voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel.

Drama

It’s a Wonderful Life

Channel 4, 2pm

A suicidal small-town businessman is visited by a bumbling angel who shows him how much difference his life has made. Classic comic drama, with James Stewart.

Family

Home Alone

Channel 4, 6pm

When his parents accidentally forget to bring him on a holiday to Paris, young Kevin must protect the family homestead from two idiot burglars. With Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci.

Musical

La La Land

RTÉ1, 12.05am

Romance blossoms when an aspiring actress meets a struggling jazz pianist, but her sudden success might just be the end of them. Musical, with Emma Stone.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Family

Mary Poppins Returns

BBC1, 3.10pm

Emily Blunt stars in Disney’s musical sequel, in which the magical nanny returns to the Banks’ home to help the now grown-up Michael, who’s made rather a mess of things.

Family

Paddington 2

RTÉ1, 4.10pm

Hugh Grant steals the show in this winning sequel playing a devious ham actor who frames poor Paddington, who ends up in prison. With Brendan Gleeson.

Action

John Wick 3

Virgin Media Two, 9pm

Expelled from the league of assassins, John Wick goes on the run with a $14m price tag on his head. Action thriller, with Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves.

Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody

RTÉ1, 10.10pm

Rami Malek delivers an Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in this lively account of the rock singer’s brief but spectacular life. With Lucy Boynton.

ST STEPHEN’S DAY

Family

Beauty and the Beast

BBC1, 2.20pm

Emma Watson is the long-suffering Belle in this competent live-action remake of the classic Disney cartoon. With Luke Evans and Emma Thompson.

Family

Coco

RTÉ1, 4pm

In Lee Unkrich’s Pixar animation, a 12-year-old Mexican boy visits the Land of the Dead to persuade an ancestor to end a family curse.

Comedy

The Princess Bride

Virgin Media One, 9.30pm

When his true love, Princess Buttercup, is kidnapped by evil Prince Humperdinck, dashing farmhand Westley sets out to rescue her. With Robin Wright and Cary Ewles.

Musical

Rocketman

RTÉ1, 9.35pm

Taron Egerton is superb in this entertaining account of Elton John’s rise from obscurity in Pinner to international stardom. With Bryce Dallas Howard.

DECEMBER 27

Musical

West Side Story

BBC2, 4.35pm

A chance to compare Steven Spielberg’s remake with this classic 1961 adaptation of Jerome Robbins’ stage musical, set in New York. With Rita Moreno and Natalie Wood.

Sci-fi

Blade Runner 2049

BBC2, 9pm

Denis Villeneuve’s brilliantly realised sequel stars Ryan Gosling as a replicant assassin who discovers evidence that synthetic robots can reproduce.

Drama

Handsome Devil

RTÉ2, 11.10pm

Shy and retiring teenager Ned is an outcast at his private boarding school until the star of the rugby team unexpectedly befriends him. Comic drama, with Fionn O’Shea.

DECEMBER 28

Drama

Michael Collins

RTÉ1, 10.25pm

Neil Jordan’s rousing account of the War of Independence and Civil War stars Liam Neeson as the clever and ruthless military leader who’s forced to turn on his best friend.

Comedy

Extra Ordinary

RTÉ2, 11.15pm

Comic horror starring Maeve Higgins as a small-town driving instructor who’s convinced that she’s psychic. She might be right. With Barry Ward and Will Forte.

Drama

Jackie

RTÉ1, 12.50am

When her husband is shot right in front of her, Jackie Kennedy must summon all her inner resources as she accompanies his body back to Washington. With Natalie Portman.

DECEMBER 29

Musical

A Star is Born

BBC1, 9pm

Bradley Cooper directs and stars in this inspired remake, playing worn-out rock star Jackson Maine, who falls in love with a young singer he sees performing in a dive bar. With Lady Gaga.

Drama

Dublin Oldschool

RTÉ2, 11.10pm

Hard-hitting drama about a Dublin DJ who’s struggling with drug abuse when he meets his estranged older brother, a homeless heroin addict.

Comedy

Midnight Run

Film Four, 11.15pm

Classic 1980s action comedy starring Robert De Niro as a bounty hunter who bites off more than he can chew when he goes to New York to apprehend a mob accountant.

DECEMBER 30

Drama

The Remains of the Day

BBC2, 4.50pm

Merchant/Ivory adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel about a butler and a housekeeper in postwar England who do not dare to act on their love. With Anthony Hopkins.

Action

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Channel 4, 6.45pm

In the first and best of the Indiana Jones movies, the intrepid archaeologist takes on the might of the Third Reich when he goes in search of the Ark of the Covenant. Harrison Ford and Karen Allen star.

Drama

Judy

BBC2, 9.30pm

Renée Zellweger won an Oscar for her portrayal of Judy Garland, who comes to London to sing in the West End after being frozen out by Hollywood.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Drama

Jane Eyre

BBC2, 12.30pm

Michael Fassbender smoulders as Mr Rochester in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s handsome retelling of Charlotte Brontë’s gothic novel. With Mia Wasikowska.

Action

Avengers Assemble

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Thor’s errant brother Loki has decided to subjugate the Earth, and only a team of heroes can stop him. With Tom Hiddleston.

Comedy

Stan & Ollie

RTÉ2, 10pm

When Oliver Hardy and Stan Laurel come to England in the 1950s for a theatrical tour, they do not realise these performances will be their last. With Steve Coogan.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Action

Sicario

Virgin Media Two, 8.55pm

Gripping thriller starring Emily Blunt as a young FBI agent who’s seconded to a secret government unit tasked with sneaking into Mexico and bringing down a major cartel boss. With Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro and Daniel Kaluuya.

Action

Jason Bourne

RTÉ2, 9.15pm

Bourne emerges from hiding in Greece to track down those responsible for assassinating his father, but soon has an army of CIA agents and assassins on his tail. Matt Damon and Alicia Vikander star.

Culture

My Generation

BBC2, 11pm

Documentary narrated by Michael Caine which charts the huge changes in British culture during the 1960s, with reflections from Mary Quant, Paul McCartney, Roger Daltrey, David Bailey and Twiggy.

JANUARY 2

Comedy

Bridget Jones’s Baby

RTÉ2, 9pm

No one is more surprised than Bridget when, after a chaotic weekend at a music festival, she finds out that she’s pregnant. The question is, who’s the daddy? Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey star.

Drama

Michael Inside

RTÉ1, 9.30pm

In Frank Berry’s hard-hitting film, a young man from a Dublin housing estate faces a life-changing spell in prison after being caught in possession of drugs. With Dafhyd Flynn.

Drama

Fighting with My Family

Channel 4, 10.30pm

Comic drama based on a true story and starring Florence Pugh as a young English woman hell-bent on making it in the competitive world of women’s wrestling. Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey and Jack Lowden co-star.

JANUARY 3

Family

Finding Neverland

TG4, 1.15pm

Wistful drama starring Johnny Depp as Scottish playwright JM Barrie, whose relationship with a family would inspire the creation of Peter Pan. With Kate Winslet and Julie Christie.

Comedy

Calendar Girls

TG4, 9.25pm

Helen Mirren and Julie Walters head the cast of this comedy based on the true story of a group of middle-aged Yorkshire women who decide to produce a nude calendar to help with cancer research.

Drama

Joker

RTÉ1, 9.30pm

Nightmarish thriller exploring the early years of Batman’s nemesis, the Joker, aka Arthur Fleck, who becomes increasingly bitter when his stand-up comedy career fails to take off. With Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro.

Streaming highlights

Yearly Departed

Amazon Prime, streaming now

’Tis that time of year again, when all the talented ladies across America convene to bid farewell to yet another year we all hope to soon forget. Among those delivering eulogies to our least favourite parts of 2021 are Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Meg Stalter (Hacks), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), and the Jane Fonda (no intro required). Expect nods to ‘hot vax summer’, ignoring the climate crisis, and Zoom.

Emily in Paris

Netflix, streaming now

Listen, either you’ll be all over this newly released second season or you’d rather pluck out thine eyes to stuff them in your ears for respite. Should you reside in the latter camp and are seeking something female-driven but not dripping in Darren Star, why not try Aisling Bea’s This Way Up, or Feel Good, or The Letdown.

Encanto

Disney+, streaming now

If you’re filled to the brim with the usual festive viewing, why not treat your peepers to something sunny. This magical movie, set in Colombia, sees Mirabel face the frustration of being the only member of her family who doesn’t have phenomenal powers. If you’re still all in with the snowfest, however, Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas is now available via Netflix.

Don’t Look Up

Netflix, streaming now

Another offering that’s been recently released in the cinema, this film sees Jennifer Lawrence star as an astronomy grad student. Alongside her professor, Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), she makes an astounding discovery of a comet — on a direct collision course with Earth. Much like our slow-moving climate crisis, no one really seems to care.

Secrets in the Mist

Disney+, streaming now

Dian Fossey changed the way people viewed gorillas. She told the world how they lived, dedicating years to fighting a battle against encroaching gorilla poachers. Three decades after Fossey was murdered in a remote mountain cabin in Rwanda, National Geographic looks back at her legacy, including 18 years studying the mountain gorilla population. Aptly enough, the series is narrated by Sigourney Weaver, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Fossey in 1988’s Gorillas in the Mist.

Anxious People

Netflix, Thursday

Based on Fredrik Backman’s number-one New York Times bestseller, this Swedish dramedy focuses on a bank robber that fails miserably by robbing a cashless bank — so he ends up taking eight people hostage during an open house. Rescue comes in the form of two dysfunctional police officers, Jack and Jim, who also happen to be father and son.

The Lost Daughter

Netflix, New Year’s Eve

From the lauded Landscapers to this equally disturbing drama, where does Olivia Colman find the time? Here, in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, Colman stars as Leda. Alone on a seaside holiday, she becomes consumed with watching a young mother and daughter. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, plus their raucous and menacing extended family, Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion, and intensity of early motherhood. Expect a sterling supporting cast in the form of Dakota Fanning and Ed Harris, plus our very own Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Amazon Prime, Wednesday

The world’s most lethal odd couple (Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson), alongside an international con artist (Salma Hayek), race across Europe to stop an evil madman (Antonio Banderas). All the retirement funds being topped up there! Staying with Samuel L Jackson, Amazon has been keeping him busy — he’s also due to appear in The Protégé with Michael Keaton on New Year’s Eve.

Downhill

Disney+, streaming now

Co-written by Jesse Peep Show Armstrong, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell play a married couple taking a family skiing vacation in Austria. However, after suffering a near-death experience, they’re forced to confront their relationship and feelings for each other.

Queer Eye

Netflix, New Year’s Eve

There is no better way to ring in the New Year than with JVN et al transforming the lives of several deserving Texan souls. Arguably formulaic (the Fab Five descend and disarm, before promoting self-care by way of a home makeover show), season five breaks from the norm as it consistently references the pandemic while helping not just single men in need but also school students, a diligent humanitarian, plus more.