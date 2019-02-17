Young Offenders star Demi Isaac voted off DWTS as judges save comedian Fred Cooke despite dance-off fall

Teenage dancing sensation Demi Isaac Oviawe said she was at a “crossroads” over her future after being axed from DWTS Ireland and wept as judges voted her off the show and put Fred Cooke through - despite his fall on the dancefloor.

After the show, an emotional Demi said she was about to go on mid-term holidays and she was preparing to get back into the Leaving Cert but she admitted: “I don’t think I know what I want to do (in her future) and it’s had me at a crossroads.

Demi Isaac Oviawe with Kai Widdrington after they lost the dance off during show Seven of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix

“Do I go this way or that way - do I continue on with my education? Do I stop or continue on with my dream?”

Demi embraced judge Brian Redmond after the show and said: “I am a fair fighter, I don't think Fred should have gone home just because he fell.

“He deserved a fighting chance and he can prove that next week, someone had to go home and I was the chosen victim.

“I wanted to do a dance to celebrate my dad, to be a good example for kids and young black girls.”

Fred Cooke and Demi, 18, did their best to impress judges but it wasn’t enough to keep them safe and both celebrities ended up in the final two and danced to the death on the show.

Demi and Kai had danced the Viennese Waltz to Alicia Keys’ Fallin and the actress told viewers: “This competition has made me a lot stronger, I think it’s helped me blossom into an adult.”

Clelia Murphy and Vitali Kozmin duringshow Seven of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix

But after she danced for survival, she said: “It is the worst feeling, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” and sadly her nightmare had become a reality as she was voted off.

Now the schoolgirl will be able to concentrate fully on her Leaving Cert as she’s to leave the gruelling rehearsals behind for study.

Brian Redmond had earlier given the teenager a thumbs up and Judge Darren Bennett told Demi she was a “beautiful and enigmatic dancer.”

Fred Cooke and dance partner Giulia Dotta did the quickstep and the comedian, wearing eyeliner to match his black shirt, was thrilled when they scored their highest points of the series, 24.

Brian told the couple: “I think that was the loudest cheer I’ve heard in three years (from the audience.).”

Darren saved Fred despite falling on his knee and Brian said: “Neither couple performed as well as they did earlier.”

“Fred had the obvious fall but I still think I’d like to save Fred and Julia,” Brian added.

