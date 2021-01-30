| 4.1°C Dublin

‘You don’t make a fortune out of TV’ – Davy Fitzgerald on buying a pub in a pandemic, losing almost two stone and staying motivated

Former hurling player and manager Davy Fitzgerald will host a new programme called Davy&rsquo;s Toughest Team this Monday on RTÉ. Expand

Ryan Nugent

Davy Fitzgerald enjoys a challenge. From his quest to deliver Wexford the holy grail of the Liam MacCarthy Cup, to buying a pub in the midst of a global pandemic, the 49-year-old “gets a kick” out of delivering against the odds.

He insists that hope is what drives him on rather than a particular will to prove doubters wrong.

“I love making a difference,” he explains, giving the example of a team that perhaps hasn’t won anything in a long time.

