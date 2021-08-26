‘You can’t fake it… and it’s unedited’ – Grufferty family on reality of being on Gogglebox Ireland

The Grufferty family from Co Kildare say they are “so chuffed” to be back on our screens for their seventh season of Gogglebox Ireland, which launches next week.

Parents Des and Laura and their daughter Danielle are regulars are the couch, however, their other daughter Georgina will be joining them for the new season.

“I think Georgina’s going to be good on the show for us as a family because I think she’s able to draw us all out individually,” said Laura.

Des said you can’t “force it or fake it” with the show. Once the family gets in the zone, they forget the cameras are rolling.

“The family chats that we have on Gogglebox would be more or less exactly the same as the ones we would have normally, it’s totally and utterly unedited.

“People will come up to us, and we love it and we get to hear who they love on the show. It’s positive stuff that they’re coming up saying to us.

“People love engaging with the show because it’s real.”

The family credits the show for bringing them closer together.

“Sometimes we’re so busy and our lives are going in so many different directions it does bring us closer as a family because we have no choice but to be there. Without a shadow of a doubt as a family it has brought us closer together.

Pre-pandemic, Des would often cook for the entire production team on the day of filming.

“We’ve made friends for life from the production crew, we adore them in the house they’re like relatives coming in. It’s like your American cousins coming over for the summer back in the 80s when Gogglebox is on,” said Des.

The producer of Gogglebox, David Noble, said the cast are there to enjoy themselves on the show.

“Gogglebox is one of the few shows on telly that allows us to reflect people’s lives back at them.

“Everything is from the last seven days not just telly but also people’s lives and more so than ever because we were able to do that at a quick turnaround last year, we were able to talk about whatever restrictions were in place and people on the show were able to talk about the realities of those restrictions.

“Our job as a production is to put all of the cast members in a position where they feel absolutely confident to be exactly who they are when we’re filming with them in the same way that they would be if the cameras weren’t there.

“There can be a rawness to what some people say, and I love that. It’s all about making sure that we have something every week that is true to who people are but it’s entertaining as well and these guys are able to offer that in abundance,” he said.

The new series will launch on September 1.

Details about the show were unveiled as Virgin Media Television launched its new season schedule.

Bill Malone, Virgin Media Television Director of Content said that: “Today we announce our most ambitious new season schedule yet. We have teamed up with international partners to put more money on screen to give audiences the biggest entertainment, drama and sports offering yet.

"All our hit shows are returning including Gogglebox Ireland, The Guards, I nside The K, Living With Lucy, I’m A Celebrity and a whole lot more.”