| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

World Cup on TV: Let football fans enjoy the matches, it’s not their fault it’s in Qatar

Television reviews

Bukayo Saka (centre) celebrates with Harry Kane and Luke Shaw. Photo: Carl Recine Expand
Gary Lineker anchored the BBC&rsquo;s World Cup coverage, which ignored the opening ceremony to focus on human rights Expand
A giant World Cup Trophy during the opening ceremony. Photo: Mike Egerton Expand
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring against Argentina. Photo: Adam Davy Expand

Close

Bukayo Saka (centre) celebrates with Harry Kane and Luke Shaw. Photo: Carl Recine

Bukayo Saka (centre) celebrates with Harry Kane and Luke Shaw. Photo: Carl Recine

Gary Lineker anchored the BBC&rsquo;s World Cup coverage, which ignored the opening ceremony to focus on human rights

Gary Lineker anchored the BBC’s World Cup coverage, which ignored the opening ceremony to focus on human rights

A giant World Cup Trophy during the opening ceremony. Photo: Mike Egerton

A giant World Cup Trophy during the opening ceremony. Photo: Mike Egerton

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring against Argentina. Photo: Adam Davy

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring against Argentina. Photo: Adam Davy

/

Bukayo Saka (centre) celebrates with Harry Kane and Luke Shaw. Photo: Carl Recine

Eilis O'Hanlon

Normally at this time of year, terrestrial TV is marooned in that listless period between the launch of a new autumn schedule and the self-indulgent feast that is Christmas.

This year is different, because the World Cup has arrived out of season to fill the gap. Whether that’s good or bad depends entirely on your opinion of football.

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy