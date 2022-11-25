World Cup on TV: Let football fans enjoy the matches, it’s not their fault it’s in Qatar

Normally at this time of year, terrestrial TV is marooned in that listless period between the launch of a new autumn schedule and the self-indulgent feast that is Christmas.

This year is different, because the World Cup has arrived out of season to fill the gap. Whether that’s good or bad depends entirely on your opinion of football.

As it happens, I’m allergic to most sports, but that’s neither here nor there. Not everything has to appeal to everyone.

The BBC began their coverage of the World Cup with a monologue about gay rights and the treatment of migrant workers in host nation Qatar by former England striker turned Match of the Day (BBC One, Sunday, 3pm) presenter Gary Lineker.

It was described as “hard hitting”, but was actually rather tepid, as if broadcasters just wanted to pay lip service to the issue before hurriedly moving on.

That done and dusted, it was on to the opening match between the hosts and Ecuador, the score of which I’ve now sadly forgotten.

I’m fairly sure the team in yellow won. Or it may have been red. It was definitely one of them.

RTÉ’s own World Cup coverage (RTÉ2, Sunday, 2.30pm) opened with a video package set to the David Bowie song ‘Heroes’, which is apparently about two lovers on opposite sides of the Berlin Wall dreaming of freedom.

Perhaps it was a subtle political statement about Qatar.

Like Lineker, Peter Collins immediately acknowledged that the tournament was being held in a country with a “highly questionable human rights record”, before crossing to Doha, where George Hamilton was sporting a black eye after a mishap at the airport.

Hamilton pointed out that the first World Cup he ever commented on was Argentina in 1978, when the country was under military dictatorship. No teams withdrew then either. Money has always trumped morality.

George’s hope was that, looking back in years to come, what will be remembered about this World Cup is the football. Cut to Peter back in the studio looking less than convinced about that.

Video of the Day

He duly promised that they would be “discussing [human rights] at length” in the coming days. What else can they do? They’ve all been forced into becoming political commentators.

For the moment, it was the set that fascinated me. Peter and guests sit each day on a long curving red sofa with a high-tech screen behind them.

It’s all very slick, but you’d miss the table around which Bill O’Herlihy, Eamon Dunphy, Johnny Giles et al used to gather back in the day. There was something distinctive and intimate about it.

Now the RTÉ studio just looks like everyone else’s, and the chat seems far less engrossing too.

Liam Brady is the last man standing from the O’Herlihy era, though he recalled on Monday that he actually commented on Italia ’90 and USA ’94 for the BBC, only joining RTÉ for France ’98.

When pressed, he confirmed that he “absolutely” prefers RTÉ, no doubt hoping such loyalty gets him a bye to the next one.

They all then talked over the opening ceremony, which featured spotty whales swimming in the sky above the desert alongside some 2001: A Space Odyssey-style black monoliths. What that was about is anyone’s guess.

Of course, it might have helped if we could hear it.

​

I turned on RTÉ2 early the next day (RTÉ2, Monday, 12.30pm) for England’s first match of the tournament, only to catch the last 10 minutes of the classic war film Von Ryan’s Express.

It used to be on each Christmas, but I hadn’t seen it for years and had forgotten how exciting the ending was as Frank Sinatra runs to catch up with the train, only to be shot down by the Germans (sorry for the spoiler).

Ads over, it was straight into a video showcasing England’s chequered history at the competition from, yes, 1966 to Maradona’s handball and Gazza crying and all those missed penalties.

Then it was back to the studio for more earnest, dutiful chatter about the politics of Qatar. Football shows are getting to be more like Prime Time every day.

The match itself was barely under way before Des Curran, commentating, was also wondering if England could “bridge that gap to ’66”. Call me silly, but we can’t really expect the Brits to stop the obsession with 1966 if we keep banging on about it like this too.

It was an entertaining game, to be fair. So was Argentina v Saudi Arabia the next day, which ended in a shock defeat for the South Americans. I began to worry that I was getting into it a bit too much.

A couple of goalless draws to follow quickly cured me of that delusion, but I decided to take the rest of the week off before subjecting myself to another full match just to be on the safe side.

The political furore was put into context by Late Night Football Club (BBC One, Monday, 00.50am) – and when they said “late night”, they weren’t kidding.

It was nearly one in the morning before it began, which made sense when I switched on and realised it was coming from Wales, a country which is at the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

Putting it on any earlier would have risked it being seen by the “football’s coming home” crowd in England, who can’t possibly be expected to notice that other teams are playing in Qatar too.

The show was one of those rowdy, laddish, post-pub affairs, and that’s fine. The fans in the audience were just happy to be a part of it all. Surely this is what the World Cup is really about.

Fans should not be shamed for simply wanting to watch a few games of football. Qatar in November wasn’t their choice. Let them have their fun. There’ll be time enough for politics later.